Odell Beckham Jr. attends 2022 ESPYs with Lauren Wood, son Zydn

Odell Beckham Jr. turned the 2022 ESPY Awards into a family affair.

The 29-year-old wide receiver attended Wednesday’s awards show in Los Angeles with longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood and their 5-month-old son Zydn. Beckham presented the award for Best Championship Performance, an honor won by his Super Bowl teammate, Rams wideout Cooper Kupp.

Beckham and Wood welcomed their first child in February — less than a week after the Rams won the Super Bowl.

Odell Beckham Jr., girlfriend Lauren Wood, and baby Zydn on the red carpet for the 2022 ESPY Awards on July 20, 2022. FilmMagic

Odell Beckham Jr. awarded his Super Bowl teammate Cooper Kupp the award for Best Championship Performance during the 2022 ESPY Awards on July 20. ABC via Getty Images

“2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better,” Beckham wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much.”

Beckham and Wood have been together since 2019.

Odell Beckham Jr. with girlfriend Lauren Wood and their son Zydn, whom they welcomed in February. Odell Beckham Jr. / Instagram

Though Wood was by Beckham’s side in February when he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, the win was bittersweet for the receiver, who tore his ACL during the game. Prior to the injury, he recorded two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown to help propel the Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Bengals.

Beckham had been a key contributor in the Rams’ postseason run, catching 11 balls for 113 yards in the team’s NFC Championship win over the 49ers. He joined the team in November following a messy breakup with the Browns.

Beckham, who was originally drafted 12th overall by the Giants in 2014, remains a free agent. It’s been speculated that he may wait until the season begins to find his next home.