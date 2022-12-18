Odell Beckham, Jerry Jones talking directly about Cowboys deal

Even after picking up veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, Jerry Jones still has his sights set on Odell Beckham Jr.

The pursuit of Beckham, 30, has become a personal project for the Dallas Cowboys owner, who has taken up near exclusive control of negotiations with the wide receiver, speaking with the free agent directly, NFL Network reported Sunday.

The report comes three days after Jones told USA Today that a deal was going to get done with Beckham.

“Odell’s going to join us,” Jones told the outlet. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

When signing Hilton last Monday, the Cowboys made sure he would be comfortable with Beckham also joining the team. According to NFL Network, Hilton told the Cowboys, “That’s great. I’m here to win a Super Bowl.”

Jerry Jones says that the Dallas Cowboys are going to sign Odell Beckham, who remains a free agent while recovering from a torn ACL. Getty Images

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. He already tore his ACL once before his most recent injury, where Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl 10 months ago.

His rehab has reportedly gone well and he has been cleared to play in NFL games, but it is expected he won’t see any game time until the playoffs, which has slowed negotiations. A deal is not yet finalized, though.

Odell Beckham Jr., sitting next to Cowboys’ Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, reacts as the crowd chants his initials during a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center on December 05, 2022. Getty Images

Beckham also met with his former team, the Giants, and the Bills during his free-agent tour.

The wideout has 7,367 yards receiving and 56 touchdowns in his nine-year career.