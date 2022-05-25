Odell Beckham hints at Rams return in Instagram comment

The Odell Beckham-Rams offseason of flirtations continued on Tuesday.

The team has been public about its desire to re-sign the free agent wideout and he reciprocated the energy in an Instagram comment.

Beckham left a cryptic comment on a post by the Rams that included photos and footage from the team’s ongoing OTAs, appearing to suggest he wants to run it back with Los Angeles after winning his first Super Bowl with the team last season.

“BACK TO BACKKKKKKKK,” wrote Beckham, who is currently recovering from a torn ACL after injuring his knee in the Rams’ Super Bowl win against the Bengals in February.

Earlier this month, Rams coach Sean McVay made it clear he wants Beckham back with the team.

“Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team,” McVay said during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” on May 12. “He’s a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He’s a great teammate.”

Odell Beckham warming up before the Super Bowl. AP

Odell Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl AP

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford echoed similar comments in April, saying he’d “love” to still play with Beckham.

“I’ve been in contact with him, both checking on his knee, his new addition to his family, and just letting him know that we’d love to still have him,” Stafford said during a virtual appearance on “SportsCenter.”

“It was an unbelievable blessing to get the chance to play with a talented player like that and honestly, such a great teammate. He was awesome from the second he stepped into our facility, which was a tough situation to learn as much as he had to learn as quickly as he did. It was really impressive to watch him go out there and do his thing and hopefully we get some more time together.”

Beckham hinted at a potential impasse between player and team earlier this month when he tweeted: “The know where I wanna be. Just can’t play for free.”

The Rams added Allen Robinson this offseason to a receiver pool that boasts Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

Beckham, who became a free agent in March, joined the Rams last November, following his release from the Browns.

In eight regular-season games with Los Angeles, Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in — adding 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason, including his touchdown in Super Bowl 56 before collapsing to the turf with the catastrophic injury.

It’s unclear if Beckham will be ready for the start of the 2022 season after undergoing surgery.