Odell Beckham gets Jarvis Landry surprise at Super Bowl media day

One person who doesn’t hold Odell Beckham Jr.’s fractious exit from Cleveland earlier this season against him? His former teammate, Jarvis Landry.

Landry, who played with Beckham both in Cleveland and at LSU, joined the Super Bowl 2022-bound wide receiver’s media availability Monday.

“You’re deserving of this moment, bro,” Landry said. “You’ve put in countless hours to get where you are today, and I’ve witnessed it all firsthand.”

Beckham couldn’t quite place the voice at first, then grinned from ear to ear when he realized it was Landry.

“You have scars to show for what you are today,” Landry said. “This is a dream that you’ve actually turned into reality, and I wanted to come on here and just let you know that I’m proud of you, bro. There are so many people supporting you every step of the way. Continue to use your light. Continue to be a blessing for others.”

Odell Beckham Jr. was cheesing when Jarvis Landry congratulated him for his Super Bowl berth. Screengrab / NFL Twitter

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry with the Browns. Getty Images

Landry told Beckham he was an embodiment of one of his tattoos, a quote by Martin Luther King Jr. on Beckham’s left arm: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in comfort and convenience, but where he stands in challenge and controversy.”

Beckham said he got chills, and reciprocated the love to Landry.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry at LSU Getty Images

Beckham obtained his release from the Browns this past season after his father amplified a video on social media of his son being open, but not receiving the ball. An injury-plagued Cleveland season — Beckham, Landry and quarterback Baker Mayfield played through maladies — made for a frustrating situation.

Beckham has been a major contributor for the Rams in their Super Bowl run. In the postseason, he has 19 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown. Of those 19 receptions, 13 have accomplished a first down.