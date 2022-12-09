Odell Beckham drops major Giants, Saquon Barkley hint during ‘TNF’

Odell Beckham made some curious comments Thursday night about Saquon Barkley that had fans speculating about a reunion in New York.

Barkley appeared on “TNF in The Shop” on Amazon Prime during the Rams’ upset win over the Raiders. When asked about where he may end up at the end of his free-agency tour, he gave an answer that hinted at Giants interest.

“I’ll say this, but it doesn’t mean anything,” Beckham said on the broadcast. “I don’t feel like Saquon Barkley and I got to do what we were supposed to do.”

Curious.

Beckham’s next destination has been one of the stories of the NFL in recent weeks. He’s visited with three teams: the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and the Giants – the team for which he spent his first five NFL seasons.

Of course, he could be just adding fuel to his press tour. Beckham, 30, might not even sign anywhere this season. He is recovering from an ACL surgery and reports say he might not even be able to play until the playoffs. The Cowboys appear to have been scared off by his health, with owner Jerry Jones publicly expressing his concerns after his visit in Dallas.

Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley together with the Giants in 2018 Getty Images

“I would like to be in a stable environment. Get up 6am, leave at 6pm for four weeks, and then let’s talk about it. I’ve played football for a long time,” Beckham said. “I’m not saying that I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. Like I would rather play when that pressure’s on. I would rather play when the lights is on. Like I went through the whole playoffs and I was… after having my first bad playoff experience, like, all I was ready for was to clear that off of my name.”

Beckham had 531 receptions for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns as a member of Big Blue, cementing himself into NFL lore with “The Catch” during his rookie year against the Cowboys.

The three teams he’s met with are in the thick of the playoff race, so if he does sign with the Cowboys, Giants, or Bills, he could see playing time come January. Otherwise, it might be until March or later to see where the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver ends up.