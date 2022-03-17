Odds, predictions for March Madness 2022

Thursday’s matchup between the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 16 Georgia State Panthers will begin at 4:15 p.m. ET. Gonzaga is looking to get the monkey off their back and win their first national title, which will start with this March Madness First Round matchup today.

Gonzaga is the top overall seed in the bracket and comes into the tournament with a 26-3 record. They lead all of college basketball in shooting percentage and effective defensive field goal percentage, and are a worthy favorite to win it all.

Georgia State snagged a tournament berth with a Sun Belt tournament championship victory over Louisiana-Lafayette. They finished the season 18-10, but face massive +2000 odds to beat Gonzaga.



No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State odds

Odds provided by BetMGM.

Spread: Gonzaga (-22.5) vs. Georgia State (+22.5)

Moneyline: Gonzaga -10000 | Georgia State +2000

Total: Over/Under 149.5

Drew Timme of the Gonzaga Bulldogs Getty Images

How to watch No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State

Gametime: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: March Madness Live App, CBS Sports App

Betting on March Madness 2022?

Gonzaga vs. Georgia State prediction

Gonzaga (-23.5) over Georgia State

At their best, the Bulldogs are still the best team in the nation. And as a top-seed in the previous two NCAA Tournaments, Mark Few’s team have reminded the field that they deserve the respect of a power conference champion, winning by a total of 81 points. Georgia State ranks 342nd in the nation in 3-point defense, and the Panthers’ typically terrific interior defense has no hope for success against the unfamiliar length and skill of Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren.