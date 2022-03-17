Odds, predictions for March Madness 2022

Thursday’s matchup between the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 16 Georgia State Panthers will begin at 4:15 p.m. ET. Gonzaga is looking to get the monkey off their back and win their first national title, which will start with this March Madness First Round matchup today.
Gonzaga is the top overall seed in the bracket and comes into the tournament with a 26-3 record. They lead all of college basketball in shooting percentage and effective defensive field goal percentage, and are a worthy favorite to win it all.
Georgia State snagged a tournament berth with a Sun Belt tournament championship victory over Louisiana-Lafayette. They finished the season 18-10, but face massive +2000 odds to beat Gonzaga.
New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.
21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply
New & Existing Customers. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
21+. New & Existing Customers. Minimum odds -200. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply
21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply
New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.
New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.
21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State odds
Odds provided by BetMGM.
Spread: Gonzaga (-22.5) vs. Georgia State (+22.5)
Moneyline: Gonzaga -10000 | Georgia State +2000
Total: Over/Under 149.5
How to watch No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State
Gametime: 4:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TNT
Live Stream: March Madness Live App, CBS Sports App
Betting on March Madness 2022?
Gonzaga vs. Georgia State prediction
Gonzaga (-23.5) over Georgia State
At their best, the Bulldogs are still the best team in the nation. And as a top-seed in the previous two NCAA Tournaments, Mark Few’s team have reminded the field that they deserve the respect of a power conference champion, winning by a total of 81 points. Georgia State ranks 342nd in the nation in 3-point defense, and the Panthers’ typically terrific interior defense has no hope for success against the unfamiliar length and skill of Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren.