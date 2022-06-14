Odds, prediction for Twins vs. Mariners

Commercial Content 21+



Baseball pitchers are known for their quirkiness, so they’re always well aware if something is out of place in their pregame preparations.

However, one thing they can’t control is which ballpark they’re pitching in. And with pitchers often being somewhat superstitious, it makes sense to pay attention to their home/away splits.

One pitcher that appears to fit this category is Twins starter, Dylan Bundy.



Logan Gilbert

Bundy began the season well after posting consecutive wins in his first three outings. He allowed one run in 15 ¹/₃ innings during that stretch and had a sparkling 0.59 ERA. However, he’s yet to win another decision since and is now 3-3 with a 5.87 ERA.

Much of Bundy’s issues have been on the road, where he has an 8.54 ERA with a 1.86 WHIP vs. a 2.29 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP at home. He’ll be back on the road again with the Twins in Seattle to take on the Mariners (10:10 p.m. ET).

Dylan Bundy

Seattle is six games under .500 entering Monday, but it’s 13-12 at T-Mobile Park. Logan Gilbert is expected to start for the Mariners, and he’s 6-2 with a 2.41 ERA plus a 1.08 WHIP. Unlike Bundy, Gilbert’s numbers have remained steady whether at home (2.66 ERA) or on the road (2.28 ERA).

There’s a chance the Twins could be somewhat overvalued from an odds perspective since they’re a division leader in the AL Central and the pitching matchup favors Seattle at home.

Twins vs. Mariners pick

Mariners -115 (BetMGM)