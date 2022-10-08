Odds, picks for today’s game

Commercial Content, 21+



Our college football betting expert offers best betting picks and predictions for Saturday’s Big 12 matchup at the Cotton Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns at Noon ET.

Neither team is ranked, and the health of key playmakers on both sides is in question, but in the Red River Shootout region, the Big 12 rivalry is still a high-stakes affair.

Oklahoma vs. Texas predictions



Texas vs. Oklahoma picks and analysis

The good news for the Sooners is Max Duggan can’t suit up for Texas. The bad news after the lashing at the hands of TCU last week is the Longhorns are capable of generating points in bunches.

After allowing nearly 700 yards to the Horned Frogs, OU is back to the drawing board before going to Dallas, but the questions go far beyond how to stop the Longhorns. The Sooners aren’t healthy at key spots on offense and have lost two games in a row.

Texas to cover -8

Texas has a 38-20 win over West Virginia in its back pocket from last week and has lost two games by a combined four points. The headline defeat on UT’s ledger was a one-point loss to top-ranked Alabama. The only thing the Sooners have in their back pocket is a bootprint from TCU, which ripped through OU 55-24 last week.

Defense is a clear concern for Oklahoma. Not being able to extend drives and keep their defense off the field might be the Sooners’ top worry.

Our Pick: Texas to cover -8

Under 66.5 total points

The Red River Shootout has been an OU win on the schedule four years running, but Texas rides in with more momentum this week. Sooners’ starter Dillon Gabriel entered concussion protocol when he was knocked out of the loss to TCU, meaning transfer Davis Beville is in play to start.

Big numbers are common in this rivalry, and even if QB Quinn Ewers can get on the field for Texans — he sustained a sprained SC joint (sternoclavicular) in his non-throwing shoulder when he was hit by Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner three weeks ago — the game plan for both teams revolves around handoffs.

Our Pick: Under 66.5 total points

Hudson Card has started the last three games for Texas and had 303 yards and three TD passes last week against West Virginia. He’s more than capable of carrying on this success against Oklahoma, which allowed 41 first-half points last week.

The rickshaw that gets Texas to win No. 4 on the season is not a quarterback. It’s 220-pound running back Bijan Robinson.

The junior has scored in every game and has cleared 100 yards in three consecutive outings for the 3-2 Longhorns. Against Oklahoma last season, he averaged 6.9 yards per carry and scored a TD in the 55-48 loss to the Sooners and logged 58 total yards on seven touches in the 4 OT classic as a freshman.

Bijan Robinson to score 2+ TDs +140

Our Pick: Bijan Robinson 2 TD scorer

Texas vs. Oklahoma odds