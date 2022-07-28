Odds, picks for Mariners-Astros, Dodgers-Rockies

Commercial Content, 21+



With several teams off, today’s Major League Baseball schedule features 10 games, but expert bettors are seeing value with three.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge, and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Today’s report sees three sides — all underdogs — trigger at least three of the above signals. So, without further delay, here are the report’s recommendations.



Expert MLB predictions, picks

Game #1 – Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

The Blue Jays, which leads the season series 2-1 against the Tigers, welcome Detroit for the first of a four-game set tonight.

Through early betting, money has come in on the visiting Tigers. We’ve seen several big money bettors come in on Detroit — as of this writing, the Tigers have seen only 35 percent of all bets against 70 percent of the total handle.

Additionally, there’s a model projection edge with this matchup. According to Action Network MLB power ratings, the Tigers should only be a +150 underdog tonight. As it stands, their top price available is +194.

Lastly, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network are backing the Tigers to round out the three signals going in their direction.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays PRO Report Pick

Detroit Tigers Moneyline (+194) — Fanduel Sportsbook

Logan Gilbert USA TODAY Sports

Game #2 – Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET

These divisional foes will conclude their season series with a four-game set starting tonight. For expert bettors, they’re getting in on the visiting Mariners.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the Mariners moneyline, which opened at +135 but has since dipped to a consensus +120 price. Additionally, big money bettors are supporting the Mariners as well — as of this writing, the Mariners have received 51 percent of all bets against 95 percent of the total handle.

Finally, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is backing the Mariners to round out the three signals going in their direction.

Mariners vs. Astros PRO Report Pick

Seattle Mariners Moneyline (+120) — BetMGM

Game #3 – Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

These sides begin a four-game series today in Denver with expert bettors preferring to back the host Rockies.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the Rockies moneyline, which opened at +175 and has (largely) held steady around that number. Further, big money support is flowing in on the Rockies — as of this writing, Colorado has received only 12 percent of all bets against 77 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, the Rockies satisfy one Action Network PRO System — Betting Against the Public. That system, which looks for divisional underdogs receiving less than 30 percent of all bets, has a 45 percent historical win percentage and eight percent return on investment.

Dodgers vs. Rockies PRO Report Pick

Colorado Rockies Moneyline (+180) — Caesars Sportsbook