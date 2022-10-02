Odds, picks for Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen

Commercial Content, 21+



Our NFL betting expert brings you his best Bills vs. Ravens predictions and picks for their NFL Week 4 showdown, which is live Sunday on CBS at 1 p.m. ET.

Early-season MVP candidates Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will attempt to outduel each other on Sunday afternoon when the Baltimore Ravens host the Buffalo Bills. Jackson (NFL-best 10 passing touchdowns) and Allen (nine) are the lone two players in league history to reach nine TDs passes and 100 rushing yards over the first three games of a season.

Bills vs. Ravens predictions



Josh Allen Getty Images

Bills vs Ravens picks and analysis

The Ravens’ patchwork offensive line will attempt to hold up against a Bills’ defense that is allowing just 57.7 yards per game on the ground. Buffalo’s secondary has stockpiled injuries at a rapid rate and faces Lamar Jackson, the NFL’s leader in TD passes.

Bills -3

After recording a career-high 42 completions and throwing for 400 yards, Allen will set his sights on exploiting a Ravens defense that is allowing 353.3 passing yards per game and a completion efficiency of 67.4 percent.

Allen leads the NFL in passing yardage (1,014), and former Maryland star Stefon Diggs (league-best 344 receiving yards) has been his primary target. While three-time Pro Bowler Marcus Peters likely will keep an eye on Diggs, Allen has plenty of options when factoring into the equation slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie, wideout Gabe Davis and Devin Singletary out of the backfield.

Our Pick: Bills to cover -3 @ -110 at Caesars Sportsbook

Lamar Jackson 2+ touchdowns +650

Jackson has eclipsed 100 yards on the ground in back-to-back weeks for the Ravens, who welcomed the return of J.K. Dobbins last week and saw fellow running back Justice Hill make the most of his limited opportunities.

Still, it’s Jackson that scares more defensive coordinators — although it’s unlikely Leslie Frazier will have a public meltdown (see offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey from last Sunday).

Jackson can exploit holes with opposing defenses having to respect tight end Mark Andrews (two receiving touchdowns last week) and viable threats Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay on the outside.

Our Pick: Jackson to score two or more TDs @ +650 with Caesars Sportsbook

Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews Getty Images

Over 51 points

The Ravens are averaging an NFL-best 33.0 points per game this season while rolling up 380.3 total yards per game, good enough for fourth in the league.

The Bills are averaging 30.3 points per game and the second-best 441.3 yards per game.

The numbers add up to a high-scoring affair.

Our pick: Over 51 points @ -110 with Caesars Sportsbook