Odds, picks for early Sunday

Our NFL betting writer is here with best betting picks and predictions for Week 10 games, including the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, scheduled to air at 9:30 a.m. ET from Germany on Sunday. It will be broadcasted on the NFL Network.

Surprising Seattle and Geno Smith enter the inaugural NFL game in Germany as a playoff team, while the Buccaneers are de facto leaders in the NFC South due to inept competition. At 6-3, the Seahawks are riding a four-game winning streak during which the defense has performed very well.

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers picks



Seahawks vs. Buccaneers predictions and analysis

Can Seattle make it five in a row? That largely depends on the Seahawks protecting quarterback Geno Smith, who is thriving with time to deliver the ball, while Seattle rolls with running back Kenneth Walker III (two touchdowns last week).

The Buccaneers might have boosted their season back toward playoff trajectory last week with a game-winning drive from Tom Brady and four sacks of Matthew Stafford that helped Tampa Bay beat the Rams.

Buccaneers -3

When the 2022 season lines were released, Tampa Bay was as high as a nine-point favorite in this Munich, Germany matchup. Much has transpired to turn the lines closer to the middle. This week, the Bucs are being bet back up but only to a three-point fave.

Tampa likely needs to keep things close — and low-scoring — to come out on top, as in last week’s 16-13 victory.

But the reality of this matchup, even with all that ails the Bucs these days, is the early line was likely too rich and the Bucs -1 morning line for Week 10 was too light. We’ll take the Buccaneers by the field goal as a generous middle ground.

Pick: Buccaneers to cover -3

Kenneth Walker over 89.5 rushing yards

Even better than advertised as a rookie, Walker gained 109 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns last week in a road victory over the Cardinals. He has seven touchdowns and averaged 5.1 yards per carry in 2022. Tampa is giving up 4.6 yards per carry, and its offense remains more likely to implode than explode due to injuries and timing issues with wide receivers.

Walker should be in line for a 17-carry day or more, which puts him on track for a big gain or two and a projection of more than 90 rushing yards.

Pick: Kenneth Walker III over 89.5 rushing yards

Under 44.5 points

Seattle is over 27 points scored in five of its past six games. The Bucs are over 22 points only once this season.

But we’ve already backed the Bucs getting their first ATS win in eight games from an 0-6-1 streak and see a chance for big plays and bigger points. But neither defense has been exposed by a fatal flaw to date, setting up a game that will stage more like a tug of war than a shootout.

Pick: Under 44.5 points

