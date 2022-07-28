Odds, picks, and predictions for worst record

Commercial Content, 21+



Discussions about NFL props often center on which team will win the Super Bowl, the division, or finish with the best record in the league.

In other words, these futures are somewhat akin to investing in the stock market: bettors are trying to identify which teams will outperform their projections.

And if we can go long or bet on the possible success of a team, we can presumably short or wager on a team’s misfortune as well. Thankfully, FanDuel has already posted odds on which team will finish with the worst regular season record.



One thing about this regular season prop is you can probably rule out the majority of NFL teams straight away. As a result, I’ve managed to narrow the possibilities to two teams that could finish the season in infamy with the worst record.

Houston Texans Getty Images

2022 NFL futures: Odds and picks for worst record

All odds are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook

Houston Texans +350

In my AFC South preview, I was a bit bullish on the Texans’ chances to go over their win total.

However, I must admit there is a correlation between teams with the longest odds to win the Super Bowl and the shortest odds to finish with the worst record. Currently, the Houston Texans certainly have that distinction all to themselves.

Unfortunately, the recent news regarding a possible season-long absence for rookie wide receiver, John Metchie III, could turn into a downward spiral for the Texans.

While no one could have foreseen Metchie would be diagnosed with Leukemia, I’m going to hedge my win total a bit and play the Texans to finish with the worst record at +350.

Pete Carroll Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks +700

The Seattle Seahawks won’t have Russell Wilson to bail them out any longer. The former Super Bowl winner is off to Denver as part of a blockbuster trade in exchange for the 2022 and 2023 first and second-round picks and a 2022 fifth-round pick. Seattle also landed tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, and defensive end Shelby Harris in the deal.

As things stand, Lock is behind Geno Smith on the quarterback depth chart. Both Lock and Smith were second-round picks, but now they look like nothing more than career backups.

Moreover, given the quality of the other teams within their division, it’s tough to see where the wins will come from for the Seahawks.

Last year, the NFC West was the only division to have three teams finish with double-digit regular season wins. Thus, I expect the Seahawks to struggle mightily and with odds at +700, I think they’re worth a look at the current price.