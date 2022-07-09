Odds on Team Win Totals for 2022 NFL Season

Commercial content. 21+.



NFL Win Totals 2022

AFC North

Team Win Total Over Under Cincinnati Bengals 10 -110 -110 Baltimore Ravens 9.5 -150 +130 Pittsburgh Steelers 7 -125 +115 Cleveland Browns TBC TBC TBC

The Bengals hit 10 wins last season, on their way to Super Bowl 56. Joe Burrow has taken to the league like a moth to a flame, and the Bengals are right amongst the favorites for the Super Bowl.

The Steelers have seen their line drop the most, with nine wins in 2021. A new QB in town, there’s a lot to be discovered in Pittsburgh.

Due to Deshaun Watson’s situation, the Cleveland Browns Win Totals market is yet to open, with uncertainty around who will be their starting QB for the new campaign.

The Ravens were playing well last season before Lamar Jackson got hurt down the stretch, as well as the entire defense. They’ll be back for sure in 2022.

AFC East



Team Win Total Over Under Buffalo Bills 11.5 +100 -120 New England Patriots 8.5 -115 -105 New York Jets 5.5 -165 +145 Miami Dolphins 9 +105 -125

The Bills lost in devastating fashion to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round but are building for the long haul, and notched 11 wins in 2021.

New England were taken to town by Buffalo in the wild-card round in 2021, and Pats fans don’t seem used to the Bills dominating the division. Nevertheless, 8.5 is a tough target for second-year QB Mac Jones.

Zach Wilson and the Jets could surprise us all this season, but the sportsbooks of America don’t see it going that way. Six wins may be a tough ask in a very tough division.

The addition of Tyreek Hill has created excitement in Miami, and given their unbelievable run at the end of 2021, it’s no surprise to see the Dolphins line as high as nine.

AFC South



Team Win Total Over Under Tennessee Titans 9 -105 -115 Indianapolis Colts 10 -105 -115 Houston Texans 4.5 +100 -120 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5 +110 -130

The Titans were an impressive package in 2021, surprising the odds and finishing 12-5. Derrick Henry is back, and the Titans are looking strong.

Matt Ryan swapped NFC South for AFC South and now finds himself in Indy blue. The Colts lead the AFC South for win totals, a bold prediction from the sportsbooks.

After losing Deshaun Watson, the Texans have been forced to rebuild. Another losing season looks to be on the cards, and they may roll with a rookie QB in 2023.

The Jags will look to take a small step forward with Doug Pederson as their new head coach. Trevor Lawrence showed some promise toward the end of last season, so there’s plenty of optimism in Jacksonville.

AFC West



Team Win Total Over Under Kansas City Chiefs 10.5 -110 -110 Las Vegas Raiders 8.5 -120 +100 Los Angeles Chargers 10 -135 +115 Denver Broncos 10 -120 +100

The Chiefs have hit the over in each of their previous four seasons, but will have to do it again without Tyreek Hill, who was traded to Miami Dolphins.

Denver Broncos won just seven games last year, but with Russell Wilson now wearing the orange, the Broncos have a lot expected of them.

The Raiders have the lowest Win Total of any team in the AFC West, but they are still loaded with star players. Adding Devante Adams to an already impressive roster, they’ll be in the mix for sure.

Many expected the Chargers to make a run for Super Bowl 56, but a late display of losses meant LA ended up with just nine wins. The bar is set at 10, can they deliver?

NFC North

Team Win Total Over Under Green Bay Packers 11 -110 -110 Minnesota Vikings 9 -115 -105 Chicago Bears 6.5 +105 -125 Detroit Lions 6.5 -115 -105

The Packers have won 13 games in all three previous seasons, Aaron Rodgers is back, but his star receiver Devante Adams is not.

Second to the Packers in the NFC North is Minnesota Vikings. Another year for Kirk Cousins and a new head coach, there’s plenty of promise in Minneapolis.

Justin Fields showed his talent in waves last season, and this year could be his breakout year. Given their schedule, don’t be surprised if the Bears go over.

The Lions managed just three wins last season, but the addition of Aidan Hutchinson should hopefully turn some losses into wins.

NFC East



Team Win Total Over Under Dallas Cowboys 10 -110 -110 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 -120 +100 New York Giants 7 +105 -125 Washington Commanders 8 -110 -110

America’s team let down many fans with a first round playoff exit to the 49ers. The Cowboys are back though, and are in the hunt for a 25th NFC East title.

Philly snuck into the playoffs last year, and their nine wins were deemed strong enough to see their line set at 9.5, half a win lower than the Cowboys.

The Giants would have to double last seasons wins to hit the over here, but don’t be surprised if they do with a new head coach and a nice looking schedule.

Beginning the era as the Commanders, Washington will look to Carson Wentz at QB this. Adding on a strong defense and sense of promise, don’t sleep on the Commanders.

NFC South



Team Win Total Over Under Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11.5 +100 -120 New Orleans Saints 8 -135 +115 Atlanta Falcons 5 +120 -140 Carolina Panthers 6 +105 -125

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the highest Win Total line in the NFL, tied with Buffalo Bills.

The Saints seemed like a favorite for Deshaun Watson but he ultimately landed in Cleveland. Jameis Winston will be back under center for the Saints, who still have an excellent defense.

The state of Football in Carolina is a mess. A full reboot is needed, but they may be the surprise package of the NFC South if the unknown variables starting clicking.

It feels a long time since the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. Former MVP Matt Ryan is gone, and this is a new look Falcons team.

NFC West



Team Win Total Over Under Seattle Seahawks 5.5 -140 +120 Los Angeles Rams 10.5 -105 -115 San Francisco 49ers 10 +100 -120 Arizona Cardinals 8.5 -105 -115

There’s a new QB in town for San Fransisco as Trey Lance will take over under center. They won 10 games last year, and their line is set pretty high.

The loss of Russell Wilson is for sure going to hurt the Seahawks, who now find themselves with Drew Lock at QB. A below par draft class sees their Win Total at its lowest in ten seasons.

A loaded roster returns to the league as the Rams aim to defend their Lombardi Trophy. There’s plenty of competition in the NFC West, setting up some cracking games this season.

Kyler Murray seems unsettled in Pheonix, and whilst the Cardinals were going downhill at the backend of last season, they’ve still got a pretty talented team.

How does betting on NFL Win Totals work?



The 2022 NFL season will be the first full season in which bettors in New York will be able to wager on every game. For those of you new to Win Totals betting, here’s a little breakdown of how it works.

A total number of wins is set by the oddsmaker, and bettors are given a choice of whether that team will go Over or Under that number of wins. Using the New York Giants current line of seven as an example, should they win eight or more games, the over would pay out.

If the Giants manage only six wins or less, the under would hit. In the case that the Giants finish the season on exactly seven wins, the wager would be a push and your stake would be returned.

In the case of teams such as the Rams where their win total line is set at 10.5, with half a win, there is no chance of a push, as the Rams will either go over or under 10.5 wins. In order for the over to hit, they must win 11 games, and if they won just 10 games or less, the under would be the winning bet.

Betting on the NFL?