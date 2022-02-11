Odds for craziest props, from coin toss to Gatorade shower color

Inflation got you worried about your personal finances? Good news — you can cover your yearly budget with just a few ridiculous Super Bowl 56 prop bets! We’ve already talked about some of the most fun (and weirdest) National Anthem, halftime show, and game broadcast props; now, we’ll break down some of the more random and wacky bets — often called “novelty bets” or “specials” on various betting sites — including those available on the opening coin toss, the commercials, and the color of Gatorade that will be poured on the winning coach.

Yes, it’s ridiculous, but don’t we all need a little ridiculous in our lives from time to time — especially when we’re stuffing our faces, getting drunk, and watching commercials with a football game in between for four hours?

A few of these bets could be be controversial, especially the Gatorade/”liquid” color, so be prepared to argue with your sportsbook if anything is debatable. There’s no better way to spend Valentine’s Day 2022 like writing an email to an online betting website of questionable repute about whether it was yellow or orange Gatorade messing up Sean McVay’s or Zac Taylor’s hair the night before.

Super Bowl coin toss prop bets

What will the coin toss land on?

Three of the past four coin tosses have been “heads,” but that comes after four straight “tails,” which was preceded by five straight “heads.” It’s possible “tails” is due; it’s also possible that “heads” has really figured something out and will continue its dominance. Yet another option is that it’s a literal coin flip, and betting on it is absurd. But that’s the beauty of Super Bowl Sunday. Go with your heart — it’s never steered you wrong before (probably).

You can also bet on which team will win the coin toss and whether the team that calls the coin toss will be correct (-105 odds for all sides of those bets). Again, these are literal coin flips, so there’s no need to overthink them.

Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game?

Teams that win the coin toss are 24-31 in Super Bowl history. That includes an 0-7 mark in the past seven Super Bowls and a 3-8 mark in the past 11. Does that mean anything for Super Bowl 56? Of course not, which is why the odds are even. Still, it’s fun to break out those numbers and sound smart at a party, right?

Super Bowl Gatorade shower prop bet

Color of liquid poured on the winning coach:

Orange +250

None +350

Blue +400

Clear +450

Yellow/Green +450

Red/Pink +600

Purple +1000

Since 2001, the color of “liquid” poured on the winning coach has been: Orange (5), None (5), Clear (4), Yellow (3), Blue (3), Purple (1). Clearly, these odds are based on recent trends, and it seems likely one of the top four choices will pay off. Based on those numbers, “Clear” would seem to have the most value, but keep in mind, if the game is in question until the final seconds, we likely won’t get a Gatorade shower at all. “None” is a good catch-all if you think the game will go down to the wire.

Super Bowl postgame, MVP speech prop bets

What will be mentioned first during the Super Bowl MVP speech?

Team/teammates -120

City/fans +325

God/religion +370

Family +690

Coaches +1200

Team Owner +2500

City/fans has more value this year with the Rams playing in their home stadium, but it’s still likely that team/teammates is first mentioned. There’s plenty of value with all of the options, as any could feasibly be said first, so putting a little money on multiple choices isn’t a bad idea.

Will a player propose after the game?

Obviously, this is unlikely…but with the game one day before Valentine’s Day, it seems more possible than in the past. If you believe in love, you’ll bet “Yes” here.

Super Bowl commercials prop bets

Which media company commercial will air first?

Meta -170

Amazon Prime +225

Google +275

Chances are, someone knows something here. Why else would Meta be such a huge favorite? We know Meta is aggressively pushing it’s super-creepy and dehumanizing MetaVerse, so what better time to continue that inception than early on during the Super Bowl broadcast? Still, it’s no fun to bet on the heavy favorite, and it’s not as if Google and Amazon don’t have the money to pay up for an early spot.

Which Crypto company commercial will air first?

Both companies are going all-out with their ads, and both undoubtedly want their ads to air first. Who paid up? Crypto.com is more well known, which is all the more reason for FTX to put an emphasis on its ad airing first. Given the odds, we’d take our chances with FTX and the bigger payout, but obviously this could go either way.

Which Anheuser-Busch brand commercial will air first?

Budweiser +190

Bud Light Next +210

Michelob Ultra +400

Cutwater Spirits +500

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda +600

Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer +925

This year’s Budweiser ad is more of the “inspirational” variety, which doesn’t necessarily seem like an “early-game” commercial. The Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda ad is more “fun” (if ads with Guy Fieri can be considered fun), so that’s an interesting option given the long odds. However, Michelob Ultra offers the best mix of odds and likelihood. It’s star-studded, “Big Lebowski”-inspired ad could be the first in a series of commercials that airs throughout the night, so it will be important to get one in early.

These are just a taste of the Super Bowl commercial props. Plenty more can be found, and with enough research, you can already get a good idea of an answer to some, such as who will appear first in a certain commercial or how many will have dogs in them.