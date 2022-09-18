Odds, expert Week 2 NFL picks

Our NFL betting expert, Action Network’s C. Jackson Cowart, brings you his best Jets vs. Browns predictions and picks for their Week 2 showdown, which is live Sunday on CBS at 1 p.m. ET.

Get ready for a battle of backup quarterbacks in Cleveland, where journeyman signal-callers Jacoby Brissett and Joe Flacco face off in a matchup that only a bettor could love.

Brissett is playing the role of extended fill-in for the favored Browns, who have a title-worthy roster but don’t quite look the part with Deshaun Watson (suspension) on the sidelines. Things aren’t quite as rosy for Flacco and the Jets, though their defense has the talent to surprise in this one.

Here’s how we’re betting Sunday’s contest, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.



Browns vs. Jets prediction

Browns vs. Jets preview and analysis

At full strength, this would be a compelling matchup between two teams with playmakers on both sides of the ball. That isn’t what we’ll see on Sunday.

Sure, both teams still boast dynamic skill-position weapons around their backup quarterbacks, but neither are well-equipped to get the most out of that talent given their struggles under center. That’s especially true for the Jets, who simply couldn’t develop any rhythm offensively in last week’s loss to the Ravens.

It’s not like they didn’t have opportunities. Flacco threw the ball a whopping 59 times on Sunday, his third-most attempts in a game across 177 career starts. The Jets scored nine points as a result. They were abysmal on third down, converting just 2-of-14 attempts, and they crossed midfield just twice in the first three quarters before padding their stats in garbage time.

Jets QB Joe Flacco Getty Images

It wasn’t all bad for New York in that loss, though. This young and talented defense quietly held Baltimore’s offense to 274 total yards and just 13 first downs, which was tied for the second-fewest by any team in Week 1. If it weren’t for a couple of busted coverages and perfectly thrown balls by Lamar Jackson, it might have been an entirely different outcome.

The Jets likely won’t have to worry about such downfield strikes from Brissett, who was pedestrian at best in last week’s last-second win in Carolina. The seven-year veteran completed just 52.9% of his passes for 147 yards and finished with zero completions of at least 25 yards. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise – the Browns seem content to let running backs Nick Chubb (141 yards) and Kareem Hunt (46) carry the load offensively and ask as little as possible from Brissett.

Betting on the NFL?

That might be enough to eke out a win on Sunday, but it doesn’t bode well for over bettors. In 38 career starts, Brissett has led his team to 19.9 points per game and averaged just shy of one passing touchdown per game. Flacco has been similarly inept since leaving Baltimore in 2018, throwing 15 touchdowns in 14 starts and leading his team to 15.4 points per game.

It doesn’t help that both sides are dealing with injuries to their starting right tackles, which could prove costly against two aggressive defensive fronts. This is certainly a low total, but when the market shows this little faith in two offenses, it’s usually worth listening to. Since 2020, games with a total below 40 are 7-4 to the under with a 1-0 record already this year.

