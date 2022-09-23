Odds, College Football picks today

Commercial Content, 21+



The visiting Virginia Cavaliers face off against the Syracuse Orange on Friday night at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. Here’s Pigskin Profit’s prediction and pick for the college football matchup:

Brennan Armstrong AP



Virginia (+9) over SYRACUSE

Either the Orange will suffer a letdown after their thrilling win over Purdue or Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong will finally find last season’s form.

Maybe both.