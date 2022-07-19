Odds and player prop picks today

Commercial Content, 21+



With nothing else to bet on, the MLB All-Star Game should drive a pretty decent handle on Tuesday night. And since it’s really the only show in town, bookmakers have been busy hanging a vast menu of prop markets for the Midsummer Classic.

Don’t worry – the MLB returns to having regular games on Thursday. But for those who need help passing the time, here are three prop bets, including an MVP longshot, that should provide some bang for your buck at the All-Star Game.



2022 MLB All-Star Game prediction player prop picks

Corey Seager to win MVP (+10000) — bet365

If you’re going to be betting on the All-Star Game MVP market, you should know up front it’s almost certainly a losing proposition. But that doesn’t mean you can’t do your best to find an edge and set yourself up for an enjoyable sweat. And one way to play this market — and many award markets — is to find an interesting narrative, which brings us to Rangers shortstop Corey Seager.

Although he isn’t starting for the American League, Seager should get plenty of shine during the game as a former Dodger. The 28-year-old shortstop played seven seasons at Chavez Ravine and was named World Series MVP back in 2020.

This is Seager’s first time back in Los Angeles since signing with the Texas Rangers over the winter. And should he do anything of note — whether it be hit a home run or drive in a couple of runs — and the AL wins, the writers and broadcasters who vote on the award will have a time ignoring the storyline of Seager being named MVP in his return to Hollywood.

National League -2.5 (+260) — BetMGM

There are some pretty exciting trends heading into this year’s Midsummer Classic, but one that sticks out is that only two of the last 11 All-Star Games have been decided by one run. It makes sense on the surface that a best-on-best exhibition game has a lot of volatility and that extra variance makes it less likely that the game will be decided by just one run. So if you’re looking to bet the American League or National League on the moneyline, it may make sense to take on a little extra risk and back the runline (-1.5) or an alternate line instead.

1st Inning Total: Over 1.5 Runs (+275) — BetMGM

Clayton Kershaw and Shane McClanahan have both been great this season, but they’re going to be up against it the first time through the order on Tuesday night. Kershaw is slated to face Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Rafael Devers in the first inning, while McClanahan will need to navigate Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts, and Manny Machado. Getting through those hitters is a tall order for any pitcher, so there’s a decent chance we see someone post a crooked number early on.