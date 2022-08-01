Odds and picks for Rockies-Padres and more

Commercial Content, 21+



Only 10 games fill out today’s MLB schedule, but expert bettors have still managed to find opportunities.

All the information about to be presented is drawn from the Action Network PRO Report, which provides betting percentages and five “signals” — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge, and expert picks — that help distinguish certain plays.

Today’s report sees two sides and one total trigger at least three of the above signals. With that said, let’s dive into the report’s recommendations.



Expert MLB predictions and picks today

Game #1 – Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

These sides begin a three-game series tonight in the Bronx and experts are getting involved with the total.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the under, which opened at nine runs and has held firm at that number. Additionally, big money bettors are simultaneously backing the under in spades — as of this writing, the under has seen only 23 percent of all bets against 86 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, one Action Network PRO system triggers the under tonight — Contrarian Unders for Winning Teams. That system, which looks for a betting percentage under 35 percent in games featuring two teams above .500, has a 55 percent historical win percentage and seven percent return on investment.

Mariners vs. Yankees PRO Report Pick

Total Under 9 Runs (-110) — BetMGM

Game #2 – Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET

The season series is tied 4-4 between these sides, but experts give the edge to Kansas City tonight.

We have tracked sharp action coming in on the Royals’s moneyline, which opened at +158 but has since ticked down to between +138 and +145. Additionally, there’s been sizable support from big money bettors in the early stages — as of this writing, the Royals moneyline has received 29 percent of all bets against 60 percent of the total handle.

Further, one Action Network PRO system — Betting Against the Public — triggers the Royals tonight. That system, which looks for divisional underdogs receiving less than 30 percent of all bets, has a 45 percent historical win rate and eight percent return on investment.

Finally, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network are backing the Royals, giving them four total signals in their direction.

Royals vs. White Sox PRO Report Pick

Kansas City Royals Moneyline (+140) — Caesars Sportsbook

Game #3 – Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET

These sides will begin a five-game set tonight in San Diego, but experts prefer the visiting Rockies.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the Rockies moneyline, which opened at a consensus +190 price but has since moved down to around +175. Further, big money support has also come in on the Rockies — as of this writing, they’ve received 29 percent of all bets against 94 percent of the total handle.

Finally, the same system that identified the Royals — Betting Against the Public — also identifies the Rockies tonight. As a reminder, that system looks for divisional dogs receiving less than 30 percent of all bets and has a historical win rate/ROI of 45 and eight percent, respectively.

Rockies vs. Padres PRO Report Pick

Colorado Rockies Moneyline (+175) — BetMGM