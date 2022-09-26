Odds and MNF betting picks

The surprising New York Giants play host to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in a key NFC East battle. The Giants are slight favorites at home over the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys, with the total sitting under 40.

I wrote in The Post a few months ago that I was betting the Giants Over 7.5 wins and +700 to win the NFC East. Needless to say, those predictions were met with some chuckles. My main reasoning for the bets were the Giants getting a big upgrade at head coach (obviously) and that Big Blue’s defense would be one of the most underrated units in the NFL.

We’ve seen both of these things come true over the first two games. The team has quickly bought into what Brian Daboll is selling, and a Big Blue defense projected by many to struggle ranks 12th in total defense and 11th in scoring defense.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Up to $1,000 No Sweat First Bet 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants Getty Images

Nevertheless, the Cowboys’ defense is playing even better over the first two weeks, ranking sixth in total defense and ninth in scoring defense. With Daniel Jones and Cooper Rush under center, the defenses should dominate once again on Monday night.

For me, this game comes down to which team can run the football more effectively. Saquon Barkley got shut down by the Panthers last week after rushing for 164 yards in the opener. Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott has yet to get going this year, rushing for only 105 yards through two games.

Be sure to place your wagers on the NFC East matchup using PointsBet! They’ve got some of the best odds pricing on both the favored Cowboys and the underdog Giants.

Betting on the NFL?

I think the Giants get Saquon involved early, and the G-men are still being undervalued, with people thinking their first two wins are a fluke. I see the Giants moving to 3-0 on Monday and getting closer to cashing over on their season win total.

The play: Giants, -1.