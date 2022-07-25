Odds and MLB picks today

Commercial Content, 21+



The Phillies and Braves will begin a three-game series tonight in Philadelphia, and Jules Posner of The Action Network is here to give his best bet (video above).

Atlanta (-177) will send left-hander Max Fried to the mound Monday, while Philadelphia (+158 on FanDuel) will counter with left-hander Ranger Suarez. So far this season, the Braves have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

The Braves are skyrocketing up odds boards to repeat as World Series champions this season. Posner believes this is another excellent spot to back Atlanta, primarily because of Fried’s road metrics.



Braves vs. Phillies prediction

“So far on the road, Max Fried has a 2.51 ERA, a 2.02 FIP, and a 2.92 xFIP,” Posner says.

On the flip-side, Suarez has experienced difficulty when pitching at home this season. The Phillies starter has a 5.15 ERA, a 4.37 FIP, and a 4.41 xFIP in games this season at Citizens Bank Park.

For Posner that gives the Braves a big advantage in the pitching department.

But the Braves advantages don’t stop there. Over the last month, Atlanta ranks third in all of baseball in team wRC+ away from home against left-handed pitching.

For those reasons, back the Braves Run-Line (-1.5) at -120 or better. At the time of writing, FanDuel had the Braves -1.5 at -111.