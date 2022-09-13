Odds and MLB picks for Jacob deGrom Day

Commercial Content, 21+



Funny stuff but I’ve got something better. I’m betting against Jacob deGrom. Seven starts now for deGrom (5-1, ERA 1.66), who has quickly recaptured his Cy Young winning form. A sample: two runs in last 20 innings.

The Cubs are at Citi Field. Adrian Sampson. Come on down! You’re the next contestant on the price is right (+310) to bet against deGrom! Sampson (1-5, 3.76) has one win but has allowed only four runs in his last 14 ¹/₃. Yo, Adrian, keep ’em in the game. Play 10 units on the road-dog Cubbies.

Mike Trout homered for the seventh straight game, but the Guardians’ balanced attack helped Cleveland edge the Angels, 5-4. Good game. Bad result. Up +1,220 dougdecinces.