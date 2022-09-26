Odds and expert picks for MNF

Commercial Content, 21+



It’s been four years since the Giants were favored to beat the Cowboys in this long-standing divisional rivalry. That’ll be the case again on Monday with New York dealing as a slim home favorite at BetMGM against hated Dallas.

The Giants dropped their last game in this spot in 2018 but have started the year with a perfect 2-0 record in head coach Brian Daboll’s first year at the helm. Can he start his coaching career with a win over the ‘Boys, too?

Here’s how we’re betting Monday night’s contest, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Up to $1,000 No Sweat First Bet 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

Giants vs. Cowboys odds (via BetMGM)

Giants -1 (-110), moneyline -115

Cowboys +1 (-110), moneyline -105

O/U 39 (-110)

Giants vs. Cowboys prediction and analysis

Both of these teams deserve a ton of credit for the way they’ve started the season. The Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016, and the Cowboys have weathered the storm without starter Dak Prescott en route to a 1-1 start.

Still, oddsmakers aren’t showing much respect to either offense with the second-lowest total of the week. Nor should they.

Trevon Diggs Getty Images

Start with the Cowboys, who are the clearest draw for under bettors behind backup quarterback Cooper Rush. He performed admirably in last week’s win over the Bengals – whose defense is still an open question after a couple of so-so showings this season – but he’s still surrounded by an uninspiring receiving corps and an injury-riddled offensive line.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Dallas ranks dead last in points per game (11.5) and fifth-worst in yards per game (290.5) entering Monday’s tilt. It won’t get much easier in this one against the Giants defense, which shut down the Titans and Panthers in consecutive weeks and has had eight days to prepare for Rush and co.

New York’s offense has fared a little better than its divisional counterpart, but let’s not act like Daboll has turned this unit into the Bills offense overnight. Daniel Jones has cut down on his turnovers this year – a welcome sight after three years of sloppy play – but he’s still been held to less than 190 yards in each of his first two contests.

Tony Pollard Getty Images

Betting on the NFL?

The Giants will need to be more dynamic through the air to make gains against this elite Cowboys defense, which is tied with the Giants with the eighth-best scoring defense (18 PPG) through two weeks. A key reason for that is second-year superstar Micah Parsons, who is already running away with the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

These teams have combined to go 7-5 to the under since 2016, which includes Dallas’ 21-6 win when they last faced off in 2021. I don’t expect such a paltry effort from the Giants in this one, but much like with that contest, this one feels like a “first-to-20” affair.

Giants vs. Cowboys Prediction