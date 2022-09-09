Odds Aaron Judge breaks Yankees’ 61-year-old home run record

The Yankees still have plenty of work to do as a team to wrap up the AL East, but that’s just one of the big stories surrounding the team as we head down the stretch.

Aaron Judge, the -1100 favorite to win MVP, is sitting on 55 home runs, and has a chance to break Roger Maris’ 61-year-old record for most dingers by a Yankee in a single season.

Maris accomplished the feat in the famous 1961 season where he and Mickey Mantle went toe-to-toe to break Babe Ruth’s record of 60 home runs in 1927. Ruth is the only other Yankee besides Maris to hit 60 long balls in a season. The Bambino also sits third all-time on the franchise list with a 59-homer season in 1921.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $5, Win $150 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

Bookmakers have got in on the Judge Hysteria, posting odds on whether or not Judge will surpass Maris and hit 62 home runs this season.

Caesars currently has the odds set at -160 that Judge hits over 61.5 home runs and becomes the new record-holder. The under is juiced at +130. According to implied probability, which takes moneyline odds and converts it to a percentage, bookmakers are implying that Judge has roughly a 61.5% of setting the record.

Aaron Judge celebrates a home run. Getty Images

The Yankees have played 138 games this season, meaning Judge needs to go deep seven more times in the final 24 contests to nudge past Maris. Twelve of those 24 games will come at homer-happy Yankee Stadium, but Judge doesn’t have any drastic home-road splits. He’s gone deep 29 times in the Bronx and 26 times on the road this season.

Betting on Sports?

Judge is currently on pace for 64.5 home runs and has hit four over the last seven days and seven of his last 28. If he keeps chugging along at that rhythm, he’d clear Maris with some time to spare.

From a betting standpoint, props like these are more about having some fun than anything else. It’s hard to find +EV (positive expected value) in a market like this (especially if you’re a fan and want to back Judge) and the Over will always be inflated because the folks who are going to bet into this prop are likely Yankee fans who want a little bit of a sweat as they root on Judge.