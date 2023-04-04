Obi Toppin making most of long-awaited Knicks chance

Obi Toppin is finally getting a long-awaited opportunity.

At a critical juncture in his career, he’s already taking full advantage.

With Julius Randle likely to miss at least the rest of the regular season with a sprained left ankle, Toppin now has a valuable chance to prove he deserves a larger role in the Knicks’ rotation.

And with the Knicks clinching a playoff berth, that he can play an important role in the team’s postseason ambition.

Toppin has already gotten off to a strong start. He started each of the past two games with Randle sidelined, his first two starts of the season.

The Knicks beat the Cavaliers and Wizards, respectively, the latter win securing their spot in the regular playoffs to avoid the play-in tournament.

Toppin was instrumental in both.

Want to catch a game? The Knicks schedule with links to buy tickets can be found here.

In his first start of the season against the Cavaliers, Toppin recorded 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field — hitting both of his 3-pointers — in 18:35 minutes played.

He took his showcase a significant step further against the Wizards, pouring in 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting and 3 of 8 from behind the arc.





Obi Toppin takes the ball strong to the basket for the Knicks. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

He played 33 minutes against Washington, by far his most of the season, and his plus-19 was tied with Jalen Brunson for highest on the team.

“Just playing to his strengths,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said after practice on Tuesday. “Every player has strengths, every player has weaknesses. Stay away from your weaknesses, play to your strengths, understand who you are playing with. What are your teammates’ strengths? Help them play to their strengths, cover up their weaknesses. Play smart, play hard, play for the team, put the team first. And he’s done that.”

For Toppin, it’s likely now or never to demonstrate the caliber of player he desires to be, and the Knicks expect out of their former lottery pick.

Following the season, Toppin will be eligible for a rookie extension for the first time.

It’s mostly been a dispiriting year for Toppin in his third season since the Knicks selected him with the No. 8-overall pick in the 2020 draft.

His 14.8 minutes per game is down from his 17.1 mark last year, and his output has decreased across the board.

Toppin is averaging just 6.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

His concerning 43 percent field-goal percentage is by far the worst of his career.

Perhaps most importantly, he’s seemingly struggled to find his on-court identity.





Obi Toppin is finally getting the long Knicks look he’s been waiting for this season. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

Coming out of Dayton as a slasher with elite above-the-rim acumen, Toppin has found himself around the perimeter far too often. He’s been shooting more 3-pointers this season, and though he’s improved in that regard, it’s not his strength, and he has forced it at times.

Getting extended minutes in Randle’s place firmly as a power forward, Toppin has been able to get back to what he’s best at.

He’s been able to play in the paint and around the rim more, and more importantly, thrived while running the floor and helping push the pace in transition.

Toppin let his 3-pointers come more naturally, taking them in rhythm rather than forcing them.

Toppin continued his trend of excelling in an elevated role.

In 12 games as a starter in his career, Toppin has averaged 19.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 58 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range.

He likely won’t start in the playoffs, but as Thibodeau forms his playoff rotation, Toppin’s ability in transition could earn him an increased role to provide a different dynamic on the court, even with Randle’s return.

“I think he’s made really good reads, he’s run the floor well, he’s moved the ball side-to-side,” Thibodeau said. “When he was open, he shot it. When he was guarded, he moved it. He kept it simple, runs the floor great. Take advantage of things that way.”





Knicks forward Obi Toppin fights for control of the ball against the Wizards. Noah K. Murray for NY Post

Toppin didn’t let his struggles and lack of playing time affect his demeanor, which is a major reason he has been able to step up so successfully in Randle’s absence.

He’s hardly the only Knick to step into a bigger role this season amid injuries to their stars — as Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes and Isaiah Hartenstein have all seen their roles fluctuate throughout the year.

The Knicks’ ability to weather injuries to Randle, Brunson and RJ Barrett has been paramount to their expectation-busting season.

Toppin is just the latest, and it comes at the most pivotal time.

“I don’t think there’s any change,” Thibodeau said. “And that’s a credit to them. They come in, they’re here all the time, they’re in early, they stay late, and they don’t know when that opportunity comes. So they stay ready all the time, so there’s no adjustment for them. … I think you have to prepare yourself to play well. Your confidence comes from your preparation. I think they’ve done a really good job with that. We have a bunch of gym rats, and it shows.”