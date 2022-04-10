Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley erupt in Knicks’ win over Raptors

The Knicks finished their dismal season with a win, a sellout crowd and another thrilling offensive, career-high explosion by Obi Toppin.

After scoring 35 points Friday in Washington, the 2020 lottery pick rang up 42 points as the Knicks took out the playoff-bound Raptors, 105-94, before 19,812 at the Garden.

Meanwhile, the Knicks other 2020 first-rounder, Immanuel Quickley, starting in place of injured RJ Barrett, pumped in 34 points and had nine rebounds.

Obi Toppin scored a career-high 42 points. Jason Szenes

Immanuel Quickley drives to the basket during the Knicks’ win over the Raptors. Jason Szenes

With 1:05 left, Toppin soared over the 40-point mark with three free throws after he got fouled on a corner 3 as the Garden fans chanted the familiar “O-BI.” The fans chanted his name to the final buzzer.

The Knicks’ final record stands at 37-45 — going 12-7 in their last 19 games but falling well short of the postseason. Toronto, which rested their top two players in Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, head to the playoffs as the East’s fifth seed.

The Knicks go home but with hope Toppin has turned a corner as he shot 16 of 28 — draining 6 of 14 3-pointers and flushing an array of dunk-contest jams.

Starting for Julius Randle across the final five games, Toppin finished out the season scoring 20, 20, 19, 35 and 42. Randle shut it down after the Knicks were bounced from contention.