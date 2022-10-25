Obama talks football, golfing, voting with Peyton, Eli Manning on MNF

Football fans were in for a surprise when the Manning brothers hosted a special guest on their Manningcast Monday Night Football show.

Former President Barack Obama joined Eli and Peyton Manning, as the trio talked football, golfing, and utensils going missing after each of the brothers’ visits to the White House.

“Both of you guys were gentlemen… there was some silverware missing after your visit, but we couldn’t directly trace it to you,” Obama joked before the Manning brothers hysterically lost it.

Peyton and Eli got to visit Obama in the White House after their storied Super Bowl wins in 2008 and 2012.

The show opened up with Peyton acknowledging his brother’s wish for Obama to make it on the Manningcast being granted.

“Mr. President, Eli was approached by TMZ last year. They asked him ‘who is your dream guest on the show, and he said it was you,’” Peyton recalled. “I assume you were watching TMZ and felt pressure to come on the show, right?”

Obama jokingly said TMZ is not really his go-to source for news, but he thanked Eli “very much,” stating, “I was flattered when I heard about this…”

A memorable part in the show was when Obama pardoned Peyton for his errant tee shot into the woods when the two golfed together at a Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Peyton acknowledged the 44th President hitting the ball down the middle — most likely forcing the former quarterback to match it — before Peyton followed up with an errant tee shot on the first hole.

“We had a great match. I’m not going to talk about anybody’s game because I’m pretty sure I hit into the woods and trees a couple of times,” Obama mentioned with a smirk on his face.

However, a very forgiving Obama granted Peyton with a re-tee.

“It was the least I could do, man. Cause I did feel bad for you.”

Former President Barack Obama is spotted with Eli Manning and Giants players during a Super Bowl visit to the White House on June 8, 2012 in Washington, DC. Getty Images

The trio shifted over to some football talk, as the Manning brothers got to ask Obama about his hometown Chicago Bears.

“Since I left the White House, we’ve had a little drought pretty much across every sport,” Obama said. “But you look at the Bears, young team, new coach, they’re playing hard.”

‘I’m a big believer in you’re loyal all the way through, as long as they’re playing hard, as long as they look like they care, then I’m gonna stick with them and keep rooting for them. Our day will come again.”

Former President Barack Obama shakes hands with Peyton Manning during the Denver Broncos’ visit to the White House on June 6, 2016 in Washington, DC. Getty Images

The show ended on a political note, where Obama talked about the importance of voting in America, and made similarities between politics with sports.

“When teams are playing together, they can play better than if they’re divided.”