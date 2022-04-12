Oakland A's Sean Murphy goes viral after butt gets hit by pitch

This gives new meaning to bottom of the inning.

In the first inning of Monday night’s game between the A’s and Rays, Oakland’s Sean Murphy stuck out his backside as a ball thrown by Tampa pitcher Chris Mazza struck him in the rear.

The moment naturally caught social media’s attention with the masses soon weighing in on the catcher’s assets.

“Sean Murphy’s booty is going to break the internet,” one fan quipped on Twitter, while another wrote, “For those who think baseball is boring, please allow Sean Murphy retort with this booty ball.”

One user also penned, “Does Sean Murphy know that baseball twitter is spending the evening ogling his butt?”

Murphy’s teammate, second baseman Tony Kemp, also reshared the now-viral clip on his feed, adding: “Murph got 🍰 🍰.”

Sean Murphy of the Oakland A’s at bat against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 11, 2022
The A’s went on to demolish the Rays, 13-2, with Murphy, 27, contributing his first career triple.

The A’s will face the Rays again on Tuesday night in the second game of the series.

