O.J. Simpson makes presence felt at Rams-Bills NFL opener

The juice was there for the return of football.

The Rams hosted the Bills at SoFi Stadium to kick off the 2022 NFL season on Thursday, and O.J. Simpson, who was a legendary player for the Bills, was on-hand in a suite for the festivities.

“What an opening game we have! Oh my God,” Simpson said in a video that he shared on Twitter. “The world champs versus my Buffalo Bills. You know who I’m cheering for. It should be a great game. What a treat for football fans all over America. Go Bills! That’s all I’m saying. Bills Mafia. God bless, take care, enjoy the game.”

Simpson was decked out in Bills gear, with sneakers and his mask bearing his former number 32, and a Bills cap on his head.

The 75-year-old Simpson was suspected of the Los Angeles-area murders of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman in 1994. He was acquitted of criminal charges in the case in 1995, but found responsible for the murders in a subsequent civil case in 1997.

O.J. Simpson played for the Bills from 1969-1977. Focus on Sport via Getty Images

Simpson played running back for the Bills from 1969-1977, rushing for over 11,000 yards in his career, including 2,003 yards in his 1973 MVP campaign.