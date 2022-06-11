NYPRACING for $200 Risk-Free Bet

Commercial content. 21+.



Belmont Stakes 2022 Preview



The last of the 2022 Triple Crown races is upon us, and while we won’t be crowning a Triple Crown winner this year, there is still a chance for a dynamic finish to a strong month-and-a-half of horse racing.

The Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is returning to the track at the Belmont Stakes after sitting out the Preakness. The 80-1 longshot managed to earn one of the most dramatic comeback victories in Derby history to stun onlookers and give casual horse racing fans a thrill.

Rich Strike will have plenty of competition in a field that features derby horses Mo Donegal and Barber Road as well as Preakness horses Creative Minister and Skippylongstocking. Also in the field is Nest, a talented, Todd Pletcher-trained filly who is looking to make history as just the fourth filly to win the Belmont Stakes.

Golden Glider is the biggest longshot in this year’s race. He has 32-1 odds to win despite competing in just an eight-horse field. Check out the full list of horses below, and prepare yourself for the 2022 Run for the Carnations.



Betting on the Belmont Stakes 2022?

Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds



Horse Trainer Odds Mo Donegal Todd Pletcher 2/1 We The People Rodolphe Brisset 3/1 Rich Strike Eric R Reed 5/1 Creative Minister Kenneth McPeek 6/1 Nest Todd Pletcher 8/1 Barber Road John Alexander Ortiz 10/1 Ethereal Road D Wayne Lukas 10/1 Skippylongstocking Saffie A Joseph 12/1 Golden Glider Mark Casse 20/1 Western River Rodolphe Brisset 33/1

Odds courtesy of TwinSpires. Correct at time of publishing.

