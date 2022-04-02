NYCFC fall to Toronto FC after allowing own goal

NYCFC fall to Toronto FC after allowing own goal

by

Jesus Jimenez scored and New York City FC conceded an own goal in a 2-1 loss to Toronto FC on Saturday at BMO Field in Toronto.

New York City FC, the defending MLS champions who are off to a slow 1-3-1 start, controlled much of the play but couldn’t put one in the net until Brazilian substitute Heber scored on a header in the 92nd minute.

It was the second win in a row for Toronto (2-2-1).

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.