NYCFC fall to Toronto FC after allowing own goal

Jesus Jimenez scored and New York City FC conceded an own goal in a 2-1 loss to Toronto FC on Saturday at BMO Field in Toronto.
New York City FC, the defending MLS champions who are off to a slow 1-3-1 start, controlled much of the play but couldn’t put one in the net until Brazilian substitute Heber scored on a header in the 92nd minute.
It was the second win in a row for Toronto (2-2-1).
