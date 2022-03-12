NYCFC breeze past CF Montreal for first MLS win of season

NEW YORK — Alex Callens scored a goal — the first this season for the defending MLS Cup champions — and New York City FC breezed to a 4-1 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday.

Santiago Rodriguez added what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 20th minute for NYCFC (1-1-1).

Valentín Castellanos dribbles during the second half.
Talles Magno scored in the 64th minute and Thiago Andrade found the net in the 83rd to cap the scoring for NYCFC.

Zachary Brault-Guillard scored in the 52nd minute for Montreal, which has lost three straight to open the season.

NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with a 9-1 edge in shots on goal.

Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal.

