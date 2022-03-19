NYCFC blanked by Union in home loss

NEW YORK — Alejandro Bedoya and Daniel Gazdag scored first-half goals and Andre Blake made them stand up as the Philadelphia Union blanked the New York City FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday.

Bedoya staked the Union (3-0-1) to a lead in the 12th minute with his second goal of the season. Julian Carranza assisted on the score.

Thiago Martins battles for the ball. USA TODAY Sports

Gazdag capped the scoring with a goal — his third of the season — in the 33rd minute.

Blake needed only two saves to preserve the shutout.

Philadelphia earned it first win at Yankee Stadium in its seventh regular-season visit.

Gazdag, Bedoya and Blake were among 11 Philadelphia players who missed the Union’s 2-1 home loss to NYCFC (1-2-1) in last season’s Eastern Conference Final because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.