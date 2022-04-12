NYC native Emily Engstler drafted No. 4 to Fever

Emily Engstler can officially put her name among the top women’s basketball players to come out of New York City.

The Louisville forward, who grew up on Roosevelt Island, was drafted No. 4 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday night in Tribeca.

Engstler, 21, becomes the first player from New York City to be selected in the first round of the WNBA draft since Tina Charles (No. 1 overall) and Epiphanny Prince (No. 4 overall) were selected by the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky, respectively, in 2010.

Emily Engstler (left) stands with commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being drafted No. 4 overall to the Fever. AP

Emily Engstler AP

“I got a little emotional up there for a second because I think it all hit me at once,” Engstler told reporters when asked about being drafted in her hometown. “This has been one of the most amazing experiences of my life. I’m super grateful, and I feel very blessed.”

Engstler joins a Fever team that finished with the worst record in the league last season at 6-26. But the Fever made four selections in the first round, also adding Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith at No. 2, Stanford guard Lexie Hull at No. 6 and Baylor center Queen Egbo at No. 10.

Emily Engstler reacts after being drafted No. 4 overall to the Fever. AP

“I think rebuilding is OK,” said Engstler. “It has to be done, and I’m really grateful to be a part of it.”

The 6-foot-1 Engstler fills Indiana’s need for size and defense as she averaged 2.7 steals and 1.8 blocks for Louisville last season.

“I think defense is about passion,” Engstler told ESPN after being selected. “I think I bring that in my game. You’re good at things you love to do and I love to play defense.”

Engstler, who played her high school ball at Catholic schools Christ the King and St. Francis Prep, is coming off leading the Cardinals to the Final Four after transferring from Syracuse. She averaged career-highs of 11.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 37.6 percent 3-point shooting for the Cardinals this past season.

Engstler got emotional when asked about her mom Marilyn and sister Danielle helping her getting into better shape in the offseason.

Oregon’s Nyara Sabally was drafted by the Liberty in the first round. AP

“I wouldn’t be here without them,” she told ESPN. “It’s been a really long journey. I love them. They’ve always been there for me.”

Engstler was taken one spot before the hometown Liberty were slated to pick at No. 5. New York selected Oregon forward Nyara Sabally. The Atlanta Dream made Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard the No. 1-overall pick.