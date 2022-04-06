NXT's Nash Carter released by WWE after wife's domestic violence allegation

Nash Carter, a current tag-team champion in NXT, has been released from WWE after he was accused of domestic violence by his wife, Kimber Lee, a wrestler in a rival promotion, The Post has confirmed.

The news was first reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

Kimber Lee, a wrestler in Impact, posted a picture of herself with marks on her face.

In the accompanying tweet, Lee wrote, “Hey @WWENXT this is my face after your tag champ @NashCarterWWE got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open. He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore.”

Lee also posted a photo of Carter with a Hitler mustache, making a Nazi salute pose, and clamed she has heard him make “countless anti LGBTQIA+ statements.”

“I was so ridiculously brainwashed. So manipulated. And it’s finally over. I will never allow myself to be abused like this again,” Lee tweeted.

Four days ago, at NXT’s “Stand & Deliver”, Carter and partner Wes Lee won the WWE developmental promotion’s tag-team titles by defeating Imperium and The Creed Brothers in a triple-threat match.

Nash, 27, had been signed to WWE since late 2020.

