NWSL Expansion Draft results: Seven players claimed by Angel City, Wave FC

The preparations for the new 2022 NWSL season are underway and teams are actively acquiring and transferring players, especially when it comes to the two expansion teams joining the league in the same season.

Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC added new players in the NWSL Expansion Draft on Thursday, just two days before the NWSL Draft for college players. San Diego came away with three players, passing on two other picks, while Angel City FC used all four of its picks to add depth and versatility to its roster.

The trade window reopened immediately following the draft and Wave FC promptly traded its No. 1 Expansion Draft pick, U.S. women’s national team regular Kristie Mewis, who moved to NJ/NY Gotham FC in exchange for $200,000 in allocation money.

The league’s rules originally called for up to nine players to be selected by each expansion team — one from each team except for KC Current, which was exempt. But both Angel City and Wave FC did deals with other clubs that ensured roster protection. So entering the draft, Angel City was in position to select players from only four teams, while Wave FC was limited to five teams’ unprotected lists.

NWSL Expansion Draft picks

Round Angel City FC San Diego Wave FC 1 MF – Dani Weatherholt (OL Reign) MF – Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash) 2 FW – Claire Emslie (Orlando Pride) DF/MF – Kristen McNabb (OL Reign) 3 FW – Jasmyne Spencer (Houston Dash) PASS 4 DF – Paige Nielsen (Washington Spirit) PASS 5 — DF – Kaleigh Riehl (Racing Louisville) 6 — — 7 — — 8 — — 9 — —

How the NWSL Expansion Draft worked

The official draft guidelines provided each of the two expansion teams up to a maximum of nine selections, though that didn’t happen based on the terms of trade deals executed before the draft.

While the Kansas City Current were exempt from the expansion draft, the other nine NWSL clubs were able to protect up to nine of their rostered players prior to the draft (including a maximum of one U.S. allocated player). The rest of the players were left unprotected and available for selection in the Expansion Draft unless there was a prior arrangement reached between teams (see below).

Here’s the list of key rules for the Expansion Draft:

The expansion teams have three minutes to make each pick;

Each expansion team may select one player or U.S. allocated player from each team, for a maximum total of nine selections;

Each expansion team may select no more than one unprotected U.S. allocated player in the Expansion Draft;

Existing teams may lose no more than two of their unprotected players in the Expansion Draft (of which only one may be a U.S. allocated player);

Existing teams may lose no more than one player from any position group (goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, forward);

Expansion Draft selections may not be traded, but players selected in the Expansion Draft may be traded after the event;

Each expansion team has two 5-minute timeouts, though they can’t be used back-to-back.

Through deals prior to the Expansion Draft, there were several NWSL teams that negotiated draft protection for the players they were forced to leave unprotected:

Kansas City Current exempt: As part of the deal with the league to become an expansion team in 2021, the Kansas City Current were exempt from this draft.

As part of the deal with the league to become an expansion team in 2021, the Kansas City Current were exempt from this draft. A number of other exemptions were created via agreements stemming from trades: The Chicago Red Stars , North Carolina Courage and NJ/NY Gotham FC all did deals to earn Expansion Draft protection from both teams. OL Reign had expansion protection from Angel City FC for just their forward group, which included Megan Rapinoe. Reign was not protected from picks by Wave FC. The Portland Thorns had full expansion protection from Angel City based on a previous trade. Racing Louisville FC had full expansion protection from Angel City as part of a previous trade that sent the rights to Christen Press to the expansion club. The Washington Spirit traded for protection of its U.S. allocated players from Angel City and full protection from Wave FC.



NWSL players eligible for selection in Expansion Draft

While a number of popular players have either been protected or already traded to expansion teams, including Alex Morgan who was sent to Wave FC last week in a deal that was just made official, there were a few unprotected players who popped off the page.

Megan Rapinoe was the most popular unprotected player, and while it was always unlikely she’d be selected given OL Reign protected its forward group from Angel City FC, she’s a big enough name that could have been enticing for Wave FC to have a go.

The Houston Dash decided not to put USWNT midfielder Kristie Mewis on its protected list, and Wave FC took advantage to acquire her with their No. 1 pick, turning around to trade her to Gotham FC for $200,000 in allocation money.

The full list of 135 players eligible for selection in the Expansion Draft included:

Houston Dash (24):

Michaela Abam

Michelle Alozie

Joelle Anderson (College Protected Player)

Bridgette Andrzejewski (Playing Rights)

Allysha Chapman

Taylor Comeau (Playing Rights)

Nikki Cross (Playing Rights)

Amanda Dennis (Playing Rights)

Hannah Diaz

Marissa Diggs (Playing Rights)

Lindsey Harris

Melissa Henderson (Playing Rights)

Bianca Henninger (Playing Rights)

Savannah Jordan (Playing Rights)

Veronica Latsko

Kristie Mewis (U.S. Federation Player)

Christine Nairn (Playing Rights)

Emily Ogle

Megan Oyster

Ally Prisock

Annika Schmidt

Sophie Schmidt

Jasmyne Spencer

Brianna Visalli

OL Reign (28):

Lauren Barnes

Amber Brooks

Maria Bullock (Playing Rights)

Stephanie Catley (Playing Rights)

Stephanie Cox (Playing Rights)

Kiersten Dallstream

Ella Dederick

Madison Hammond

Kelcie Hedge

Sam Hiatt

Celia

Adrienne Jordan (Playing Rights)

Tziarra King

Alyssa Kleiner (Playing Rights)

Jimena Lopez (International – MEX)

Kristen McNabb

Sinclaire Miramontez

Cosette Morche

Theresa Nielsen (Playing Rights)

Morgan Proffitt (Playing Rights)

Leah Pruitt

Megan Rapinoe (U.S. Federation Player)

Nikki Stanton

Rumi Utsugi (Playing Rights)

Abby Wambach (Playing Rights)

Dani Weatherholt

Lydia Williams (Playing Rights)

Beverly Yanez (Playing Rights)

Orlado Pride (21):

Kerry Abello (College Protected Player)

Kaylie Collins

Claire Emslie (Playing Rights)

Joanna Fennema (Playing Rights)

Caitlin Farrell (Playing Rights)

Megan Dougherty Howard

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir

Abi Kim

Carrie Lawrence

Camila Martins Pereira (Playing Rights)

Erin McCleod (CAN Federation Player)

Jade Moore (International – ENG)

Toni Pressley

Ali Riley

Parker Roberts

Kylie Strom

Erika Tymrak

Emily Van Egmond (Playing Rights)

Marisa Viggiano

Chelsee Washington

Brittany Wilson

Shelina Zadorsky (Playing Rights)

Portland Thorns (27):

Amirah Ali (College Protected Player)

Nadine Angerer (Playing Rights)

Hannah Betfort

Celeste Boureille

Samantha Coffey (College Protected Player)

Marian Dougherty (Playing Rights)

Britt Eckerstrom (Playing Rights)

Marissa Everett

Shelby Hogan

Kelli Hubly

Meghan Klingenberg

Andressa Machry (Playing Rights)

Nikki Marshall (Playing Rights)

Meagan Morris (Playing Rights)

Meaghan Nally

Madison Pogarch

Hayley Raso (Playing Rights)

Katherine Reynolds (Playing Rights)

Yazmeen Ryan

Angela Salem

Becky Sauerbrunn (U.S. Federation Player)

Christine Sinclair

Abby Smith

Katarina Tarr (Playing Rights)

Rachel Van Hollebeke (Playing Rights)

Christen Westphal

Sandra Yu (Playing Rights)

Racing Louisville FC (17):

Julia Ashley

Janine Beckie (Playing Rights)

Caitlin Foord (Playing Rights)

Parker Goins (College Protected Player)

Tobin Heath (Playing Rights)

Alanna Kennedy (Playing Rights)

Nealy Martin

Cheyna Matthews

Savannah McCaskill

Addisyn Merrick

Lauren Milliet

Yuki Nagasato (International – JPN)

Taylor Otto

Kaleigh Riehl

Erin Simon

Emily Smith (College Protected Player)

Washington Spirit (18):