Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena hits back at critics over ‘dodgy’ video

Much like the rest of the tennis community, Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, saw the viral video of the athlete’s team at the Paris Masters, as well as the online commentary about the group’s behavior in the stands.

Recently, a video surfaced of Djokovic’s entourage appearing to mix a concoction in their seats as the 21-time Grand Slam champion competed in the tournament last week. As a camera zoned in on Djokovic’s party, the group blocked their activities from view. Later, a group member passed along the blend to a ball kid, who then delivered the bottle to Djokovic on the court.

A video shows a member of Novak Djokovic’s team appearing to work on a concoction during the Paris Masters.

The group shifted in their seats upon learning they were being filmed.

A water bottle was then handed off to a ball kid by a member of Novak Djokovic’s party.

Novak Djokovic then received the water bottle during the tournament.



In the wake of the social media scrutiny, to which some critics dubbed the actions of Djokovic’s group as “dodgy,” Jelena spoke out in their defense on Twitter.

“I don’t see anything dodgy,” she wrote, according to The Guardian. “In fact, I see people trying to be private about their business in a world where everyone feels like they have every right to point a camera at you whenever they want. Apparently, wanting/trying to be private makes you dodgy nowadays.”

Jelena, who has been married to Djokovic since 2014, also took a critic to task when they implored the athlete’s team to address the matter.

Jelena Djokovic and Novak Djokovic attend the Wimbledon Champions Dinner in July 2022. WireImage

“He will talk when he is ready to talk. This whole nonsense about making people speak about something they are not ready because OTHERS are unpatient is absurd. Sit a bit in silence. Mind yourself more. Not everything you see is controversial. It could be private. Is that allowed?” Jelena said.

Djokovic, who lost to Holger Rune in the men’s singles final Monday, was not pressed about it following the match, per News.com.au.

Novak Djokovic in action during the Paris Masters on Nov. 6, 2022. Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Djokovic has been embroiled in controversy over the contents of a water bottle. Over the summer, Djokovic appeared to inhale contents from a container while competing at Wimbledon.

The Serbian ace described the mix as a “magic potion” at the time, per Insider, but did not elaborate further when asked.