Novak Djokovic refused entry to Australia amid vaccine issues

Novak Djokovic might not make it to the 2022 Australian Open after all.

According to The Times of London, the world No. 1 tennis player star was stopped at border control upon entry to Australia due to a reported visa mix-up.

A member of Djokovic’s team reportedly requested a type of visa that does not apply to individual(s) who have been granted a medical exemption from the COVID vaccines.

On Tuesday, Djokovic and Australian Open organizers confirmed the 20-time Grand Slam winner was granted a medical exemption and would therefore travel to Australia for the tournament.

Tennis Australia has not said why Djokovic was granted a medical exemption. The 34-year-old has not addressed the situation.

The Victoria state government has mandated that all players, staff and fans attending the Australian Open must be fully vaccinated, with the exception of approved medical exemptions.

The new report comes amid public frustrations about Djokovic’s vaccination status.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that while Tennis Australia approved Djokovic’s exemption, it is still a government decision to allow him to enter the nation.

Victoria state Deputy Premier James Merlino said last month that medical exemptions are “not a loophole for privileged tennis players.” Labor MP Jaala Pulford said on Twitter, “We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam.”

Novak Djokovic during a Davis Cup match Getty Images

Tennis Australia reportedly explained that the process for medical exemptions included the redaction of personal information to ensure privacy for all applicants.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said “fair and independent protocols were established for assessing medical exemption applications that will enable us to ensure Australian Open 2022 is safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17.