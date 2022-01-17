Novak Djokovic could be banned from French Open, too

Novak Djokovic could be cast out of another Grand Slam tournament this season after a new piece of legislation passed in France on Sunday.

France’s Sports Ministry announced that there will be no exemptions from the country’s new law that requires people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter public places, such as restaurants, movie theaters and sports venues.

“The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be imposed, as soon as the law is promulgated, in establishments that were already subject to the health pass,” the Sports Ministry said.

“This will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson. And this until further notice.

“Now, as far as Roland Garros is concerned, it’s in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope that it will be more favorable. So we’ll see, but clearly there’s no exemption.”

Novak Djokovic was the winner of the 2021 French Open AP

Djokovic, who won the Australian Open in 2019, 2020 and 2021, was deported from Australia before the tournament began after a battle with the government. Now, there’s a chance he will not be able to replicate his 2021 victory at the French Open, either.

On Sunday, three Federal Court judges upheld Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to cancel the world No. 1’s visa because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the 10 days between Djokovic’s arrival in Melbourne and his deportation, it had been revealed that the information on his visa form was inaccurately filled out. News also broke that he took part in an interview with a French journalist while COVID-19 positive and did not inform the journalist about his status, and he admitted to not isolating while infected.

The tennis star returned to his native Serbia on Monday after stopping in Dubai.

Djokovic returned to Serbia on Monday. AP

Over 95 percent of the top 100 ATP and WTA players are vaccinated. World No. 94 Tennys Sandgren and Pierre-Hugues Herbert will also not be competing in the Australian Open due to the vaccine requirement.