Novak Djokovic being investigated for lying on immigration form

Novak Djokovic may have bigger problems than playing in the Australian Open.

The world’s No. 1 tennis player is being investigated by Australian border officials for potentially falsely filling out an immigration form. Djokovic stated in the form that he had not traveled in the 14 days before arriving in Australia, but photos and videos appear to have emerged showing him in Spain and Serbia.

Djokovic, who is based in Monte Carlo, has been at the center of an international sporting storm since arriving in Australia last week, having his visa canceled and being detained in a hotel while the matter was sorted out.

Novak Djokovic working out on Australian Open grounds on Jan. 11, 2022. AP

Photos of Djokovic allegedly working out in Spain on Jan. 2, 2022. via REUTERS

A judge ruled that Djokovic’s visa was to be reinstated on Monday and the Serb is working out on the Australian Open grounds in Melbourne. Australia’s immigration minister could still revoke the judge’s decision ahead of the year’s first Grand Slam, which begins Monday. This new information could potentially hurt his case.

According to the Sun, giving “false or misleading information” is a “serious offense” and, if he is convicted, could come with a jail sentence of up to 12 months.

Djokovic was filmed playing tennis on the streets of Belgrade on Dec. 25, and there were photos and video of him training in Spain in early January.

Djokovic, who has spoken out against the COVID vaccine in the past, initially received permission to play in the Australian Open under an exemption — believed to be based on him having COVID in the past six months. However, the government has fought against his arrival.

“I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete (at the Australian Open),” Djokovic wrote on Twitter on Monday. “I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans.”

Australian immigration form AFP via Getty Images

According to tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg, Djokovic’s arrival has made things “uncomfortable” for his fellow players on the tennis grounds.