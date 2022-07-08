Novak Djokovic advances to Wimbledon final vs. Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic is at the precipice of winning his seventh Wimbledon.

Djokovic defeated Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals. He will play Nick Kyrgios on Sunday.

Kyrgios reached the finals after Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from the major due to an abdominal injury.

Kyrgios told reporters that he was a “reckless ball of energy” after Nadal withdrew, and he only got one hour of sleep on Thursday night.

“My energy was so focused on playing [Nadal] and tactically how I’m going to go out there and play, the emotions of walking out there, all that type of stuff,” Kyrgios said.

“But, you know, it wouldn’t have been easy for him to do that [withdraw]. … He barely lost a match this year. He wanted to probably go for all four. So it wouldn’t be easy. I hope he gets better.”

Novak Djokovic is vying for his 21st major at the Wimbledon finals Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios was a ‘reckless ball of energy’ and only got one hour of sleep after he found out Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon. Getty Images

Djokovic previously won Wimbledon in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2021. Because the tournament was not played in 2020 due to the pandemic, defeating Kyrgios would mean that Djokovic has won it four times in a row.

There is also the matter of Djokovic chasing Nadal. The former has previously won 20 majors while the latter, who won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year, has won 22.