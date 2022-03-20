Notre Dame trying to keep play-in magic going

SAN DIEGO — Last year, UCLA went all the way from the First Four to the Final Four.

Eleven years ago, VCU accomplished the same feat. Syracuse (20-16) and Tennessee (20-14) made it to the Sweet 16 out of Dayton.

Now Notre Dame is following that path, from the play-in round to an unexpected March run.

“I think it is an advantage,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “And certainly it’s played out in previous years. And we would love to be the example this year.”

The Fighting Irish, the last team selected to the NCAA Tournament field following an early exit from the ACC Tournament and a mediocre regular season, are headed in that direction. After surviving against Rutgers in the First Four and upsetting sixth-seeded Alabama, they are 40 minutes from the Sweet 16. Third-seeded Texas Tech (26-9) will be standing in their way Sunday night.

“Coach Brey has said from the moment we got selected, once you’re in that tournament, those numbers in front of the names, they go away and then it’s just five-on-five,” junior guard Cormac Ryan said. “And we have played like that. We’re not afraid of anybody and we’re a hungry group.”

Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley AP

Key to the surge has been Ryan, the Manhattan native who has found his game at the right time. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard carried Notre Dame past Alabama on Friday with a career-high 29 points and seven 3-pointers. That came after his 16-point performance in the double-overtime win over Rutgers.

He has reached double figures in four straight games and eight of his last 10. The Irish (24-10) are 7-3 in that stretch as Ryan has added significant scoring depth and shotmaking from the perimeter.

“He’s always been a great leader,” Brey said. “But as he’s been more confident, he’s been even a better leader, to the point where he drags people with him, even his coach sometimes.”

A four-star recruit coming out of Milton (Mass.) Academy, Ryan picked Stanford over Notre Dame and others. But when he entered the transfer portal three years ago this spring, his first call wasn’t just from Notre Dame. It was Brey on the other line.

“He was shocked,” Brey recalled. He told Ryan: “Nothing’s changed, man. Timing is perfect. When can you come visit?”

“I have a short memory, if he can help us,” the Notre Dame coach said with a smile. “Even if you break up with me, I may still come back.”

How much longer Ryan, Brey and the Irish will be playing is uncertain. Notre Dame is a big underdog against Texas Tech (26-9), the top defensive team in the country out of the powerhouse Big 12. But Notre Dame’s season was expected to be over by now. There were experts who didn’t think Brey’s team even belonged in the tournament.

“They’ll come after us, be all over us,” Brey said. “They’re a great defensive team. I guess I have to watch some film, huh?”

He laughed at the last part of that quote. Brey and his players are enjoying this unexpected ride they’re on. They were thrilled just to make the tournament and they have thus far taken advantage of the opportunity.