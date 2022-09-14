Jets coach Robert Saleh made waves on Monday when he said he was “taking receipts” from the team’s critics.

On Wednesday, Saleh explained what he meant by that statement, which rubbed many Jets fans the wrong way.

“You guys caught me in a passionate moment defending the locker room,” Saleh said.

Saleh said he did not mean to take “a shot” at anyone and he was really trying to stick up for his players.

“Everyone in the locker room, including the coaching staff, knows how we all feel about each other,” Saleh said. “And my words, my display of emotion, which I do my best to control up here, is I’ve got conviction over it.

“This is not the Same Old Jets. But until we win, until we prove it – which is on us as coaches and on us as players – the shots will keep on coming. And so we welcome them, keep bringing them. It’s not going to change our mission and that’s to bring this organization and this fan base a winner.”

Robert Saleh said he wasn’t trying to take a ‘shot’ at anyone with his receipt-keeping remarks. Getty Images

Saleh, who is 4-14 as Jets coach after Sunday’s 24-9 loss to the Ravens, said he understands the recent history of the franchise leads to frustration in the fan base.

“It doesn’t mean that I don’t appreciate the passion and the history of this organization in terms of what’s happened, especially over the last 11 years,” Saleh said. “Trust me, I get it. I’ve been on losing teams. It is not fun.

“Everybody in this organization acknowledges and respects the past. But this group is responsible for the future. And while we do feel the past of the organization, we know that it’s our job to heal those wounds also.”

For Saleh and the current Jets, Sunday’s loss was just one game where the team made mistakes. For longtime Jets fans, it was the continuation of sloppy play they have witnessed too often over the course of the past 12 years.

Saleh has coached for many different teams, but he’s probably never encountered a team that has the “Same Old Jets” cloud hanging over its head.

“That’s probably the emotional part that got me on Monday,” Saleh said. “It’s just a lesson in, you can’t control the outside noise. And you can’t brainwash everyone or whatever [the word] is – you can’t convince people of what you see. They have to go see it, because they’re not here.”

Saleh said he knows that until the Jets win, the slings and arrows will continue.

“We have to go prove it on the football field,” Saleh said. “And my commitment and this team’s commitment to this entire fan base is that we’re going to go do it and that’s kind of what led to that frustration.”