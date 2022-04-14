‘Not funny’ Mets lead MLB in getting plunked

PHILADELPHIA — It has gotten nearly comical, but the Mets are not laughing.

The Mets finished their matinee, 9-6 victory over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park as the clubhouse leader in bruises, having been struck by 10 pitches in seven games to start the season. Entering play Wednesday night, 25 teams in baseball had been plunked four or fewer times.

In the first series of the season, the Mets reacted with anger after they were drilled four times in 14 innings by the Nationals, including shots at Pete Alonso’s and Francisco Lindor’s heads. There were no benches-clearing fights in Philadelphia, but the Mets were not happy.

“Not something I want to lead [the majors] in. It’s not funny,” manager Buck Showalter said, before underscoring: “It’s not funny.”

The manager suggested pitchers may be having issues getting proper grips on pitches. He has not publicly said any pitcher intentionally has thrown at a Mets batter, but the Mets want the opposing pitcher to better know where the pitch is going.

“What does Tampa Bay know that they don’t get hit by pitches?” said Showalter, who’s been staring down the list of hit by pitches. “It’s a problem when we lose somebody.”

Jeff McNeil gets hit by a pitch during the Mets’ 9-6 win over the Phillies. USA TODAY Sports

The first pitch Mark Canha saw in the fourth inning — a 78 mph curveball — plunked him to load the bases. The next batter, Jeff McNeil, was behind 1-2 in the count when an Aaron Nola four-seam fastball bore in on him, drilling him on the elbow for the Mets’ third run of the game. Dominic Smith was hit in the fifth inning.

“What do they do to good hitters? They pitch inside,” said Smith, trying to make sense of why the Mets have been hit so often. “I don’t think anybody in here wants to get hit by a pitch. That’s something that’s not funny. Nobody wants to get hit. That s–t hurts, no matter how hard that pitch is.”

The trend is eyebrow-raising, if not unprecedented. In 2020, both the Cubs (12) and Mets (10) had been drilled double-digit times through their first seven games, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The major league record for a season was set by the 1898 Baltimore Orioles, who rode Hughie Jennings, Boileryard Clarke and Ducky Holmes to 148 plunkings.

The Mets were drilled 94 times last year, which ranked fourth in the majors, but they added players and returned players who have been known to bruise. Canha led the majors last season with 27 hit by pitches. Starling Marte has been plunked 40 times in the past four seasons, which is fifth in the majors in that span. Brandon Nimmo led the majors when he was drilled 22 times in 2018.