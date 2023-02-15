Nolan Ryan-esque Justin Verlander is anti-Jacob deGrom

PORT ST. LUCIE — We are barely past Day 1 of spring training, and already we can begin compiling what promises to be a long list of differences between Jacob deGrom and his Mets placement, Justin Verlander.

Look away, Rangers fans. Count your blessings, Mets backers.

DeGrom recently reported tightness in his left side and will be sidelined a couple of days. Texas said it is merely being cautious with its new star because it’s early in spring training. That sounds like a very familiar story.

While this was all reported at the Rangers’ spring home in Surprise, Ariz., it’s about the least surprising bit of news you will read all spring.

Meantime, Justin Verlander, who will turn 40 Monday, spoke at length at Mets camp about his goal of pitching forever — well, at least closer to it than just about anyone else. Verlander’s career, sure to end at the Hall of Fame, has been defined by almost incomparable dedication to his craft and unending desire to compete. His attitude and aptitude are a near match.

“I feel blessed,” Verlander told a couple of writers just after his main media session ended Wednesday. “Throwing a ball is what my body likes to do.”

Throwing a ball is what deGrom may do better than anyone ever has. Yet, he does it fairly infrequently, fashioning a career as the highest-priced part-time pitcher going.





Justin Verlander’s longevity stands in marked contrast to the injury plagued career of Jacob deGrom. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST





Jacob deGrom AP

Verlander’s awe-inspiring press gathering on Day 2 of camp, in which he put basically no limit on how long he might go, provided a neat contrast to deGrom’s spring-opening press gathering a year ago, when he declared — correctly, as it turned out — that he would be opting out of a $30 million a year Mets contract that seemed to torment him.

DeGrom can wow folks, of that there’s no doubt, at least while he’s out doing his thing. He’s a little like a comet. A flash and he’s gone.

“When he’s on the mound I’ve never seen anything like it,” Max Scherzer remarked Wednesday.

Beyond the pitching, deGrom is also apparently a marvel at negotiating, having extracted $185 million from his new employer. What a talent.

The $364 million Mets aren’t necessarily known for bargains, and Verlander is the highest-paid player in the game by annual salary (tied with Scherzer, his restored running mate from Detroit), but the total guarantee on his deal is almost $100 million less than deGrom’s ($98.33M to be exact).

It’s the greatest 100 million bucks Mets owner Steve Cohen ever saved.

DeGrom actually got a five-year deal, as he’s younger, and very likely also gets extra credit for having more innings left on his arm (by virtue of having thrown far fewer — ain’t that the irony!) Verlander got two guaranteed years. But there’s no reason to doubt his indefinite intentions.

While Verlander didn’t put an exact age on his career timetable, we can safely say it’s nowhere in sight.





Justin Verlander shares a laugh during a spring training bullpen session. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“I think I’m constantly adapting. I’m always seeking out new information, with the end goal of that information being to do what I can to carry my career as long as possible and to stay at my peak as long as I possibly can,” Verlander said. “You’ve seen some guys in the history of our sport and other sports carry it into their mid-40s. I don’t see why not.

“The only guarantee I can give is that at the end of my career, whenever the game tells me it’s time, there will be no stone unturned that would allow me to be as successful as I can for as long as I can.”

The odd comparison often raised regarding Verlander is Tom Brady — hey, it’s a fairly rare trick to carry athletic greatness into middle age. But that’s really not fair to either of them. Brady lasted to 45 (assuming his latest retirement sticks), but he endured two decades of hits from human locomotives.





Justin Verlander throws a spring training bullpen session. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

The better comparison remains Nolan Ryan. Verlander actually referenced both Ryan and Jamie Moyer, who both lasted even longer than Brady, to 46 and 49, respectively.

Verlander’s Tigers front office bosses Dave Dombrowski and Al Avila both recalled Wednesday that Verlander admired Ryan, who threw impossibly hard into his mid-40s, and both have long seen a connection there. Neither expressed surprise at Verlander’s continuing exploits. And former Tigers manager Jim Leyland didn’t either.

“I definitely think he can do it,” Leyland said by phone about Verlander matching Ryan’s longevity. “He’s always kept himself in great shape and he always had those strong legs, like [Tom] Seaver and Ryan. He’s a dedicated guy and he’s always loved the game. He’s not pitching for the Hall of Fame anymore. He’s a first ballot shoo-in at this point. He loves the competition.”

The trend looks as positive as possible. Verlander posted a career-best 1.75 ERA last year — at age 39 — with the champion Astros. He has evolved and adjusted as few others have.

Verlander understands he’s already in a small class when it comes to staying power.

“I always thought I was that person,” Verlander proclaimed. “And I’ve come to find out I was right.”

He recognizes he’s very fortunate. Realistically, so are the Mets.