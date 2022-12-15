Noah Syndergaard agrees to one-year, $13 million Dodgers deal

Noah Syndergaard is going west in free agency again.

The 30-year-old righty agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday that includes $1.5 million in incentives, according to The Post’s Jon Heyman.

ESPN was first to report Syndergaard heading to L.A.

Noah Syndergaard agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal with the Dodgers in free agency. AP

This comes a year after the former Met signed with the Angels last winter. He was traded to the Phillies at the trade deadline and helped the club reach the 2022 World Series.

According to Heyman, Syndergaard sees the Dodgers as the right spot due to their stellar track record with pitchers as he hopes to fully regain the All-Star form he showed with the Mets. He is expected to be part of the Dodgers’ starting rotation. Los Angeles has room in its rotation since All-Star right-hander Walker Buehler is expected to miss all of next season after having Tommy John surgery.

Syndergaard began last season with the Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA ballooned to 4.12 and he averaged 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He made nine starts in 10 appearances for the eventual World Series runners-up.

He appeared in four postseason games for the Phillies, taking the loss in Houston’s 3-2 Game 5 win. Syndergaard pitched just two innings in 2021 after a setback during his Tommy John rehab.

Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery in March 2020 before the start of the season was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. An injury setback delayed his return for the 2021 season before he made two relief appearances for the Mets late in the season.

— With AP