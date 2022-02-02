No ‘wrongdoing’ by Giants in Brian Flores scandal

Eli Manning doesn’t think the Giants would conduct a “sham” interview just to satisfy a race requirement, as alleged by coach Brian Flores in an explosive class-action lawsuit.

Manning’s 18-year affiliation with the Giants includes a Hall of Fame-caliber, 16-year playing career and a recent return to the front office in a business operations and fan engagement role.

“I was not involved in any of that process in any way, so I don’t know the details,” Manning told The Post. “I know the Giants organization. I know they do everything possible to give everybody a fair chance. They don’t care minority or not, they are looking for the best possible candidate. They are going to do everything properly to look for that perfect candidate. So, I don’t think there was any wrongdoing there.”

Flores, a Brooklyn native and former Dolphins coach, is using mistaken texts from Patriots coach Bill Belichick to claim that the Giants already knew they were hiring coach Brian Daboll before Flores went in last Thursday for his interview. By speaking with Flores and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, the Giants satisfied the NFL’s Rooney Rule requiring two external minorities receive interviews and at least one external minority receives an in-person interview.

Eli Manning attends the jersey retirement ceremony for former teammate Michael Strahan Getty Images

Brian Flores with the Dolphins Getty Images

Manning said he talked with both Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen to offer congratulations after they were hired.

“I told them if they need anything from me in any way, nothing is off limits. I’m happy to help,” Manning said. “I look forward to getting to know both of them better and seeing if I can be of service to them and help them get back on track and win more games. I’m all for that.”

