No way Sean McVay leaves this Rams team after Super Bowl 2022

Let’s make this clear up front: I don’t think Sean McVay should walk away from coaching the Rams after winning Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium nor do I believe for an L.A. minute that he will do so.

The lure of his impending marriage and his plans to raise a family?

The potential of being offered lucrative television money that could rival or even exceed his coaching salary?

The prospect of some time away from the grind and the inherent stress that comes with head coaching?

All powerful forces.

But not powerful enough to tear McVay away from this Rams team. Not from this ideal situation. Not from what he does best.

I don’t profess to know McVay personally other than through the handful of times I’ve interviewed him in a group setting. But coaching is in his blood ( his grandfather, John, was a former Giants coach and 49ers general manager).

He’s damn good at it — at the very least close to as good as any of his peers.

At age 36 years and 20 days, McVay became the youngest head coach ever to win a Super Bowl with the 23-20 victory over the Bengals.

McVay already has a “coaching tree” that includes Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

He’s too good at what he does to walk away — with a 62-29 career record (including playoffs) in five seasons with the Rams, four of which resulted in a playoff berth and two ended in the Super Bowl.

Rams coach Sean McVay holds the Lombardi Trophy during a press conference on Monday. AP

He also has it too good in LA, where every day at practice it must feel like he’s coaching a Pro Bowl team, led by Matthew Stafford, the quarterback he handpicked in an expensive trade with Detroit last offseason.

Why would McVay leave all that?

Why are we asking these questions?

Because, in an interview with reporters on Friday before the Super Bowl, McVay spoke openly about his desire to start a family once he marries his fiancée, Veronika Khomyn, and how important it is to him to spend time with them.

McVay’s answer was the result of a reporter’s question about whether he saw himself still coaching into his 60s like Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll.

“Hell no,” McVay said. “No chance. I love this, but if I’m doing this until I’m 60, I won’t make it.”

McVay went on to reference his father, Tim, opting to not follow in his grandfather John’s footsteps to pursue coaching because he saw the toll it took on his family. He, too, spoke about his plans to marry Khomyn this summer.

Sean McVay gets Gatorade dumped on him after the Rams win Super Bowl 2022 on Feb. 13, 2022. AP

“I want to have a family. … I’ve always had a dream about being a father,’’ he said. “I can’t predict the future. I know I love football, and I’m so invested in this thing. I’m in the moment right now.

“But at some point, if you said, ‘What do you want to do?’ I want to be able to have a family, and I also want to be able to spend time with them, and I know how much time is being taken away during this time of year, and I saw that growing up.”

Those transparent comments fueled a wave of pregame speculation that McVay may walk away from coaching if the Rams won — even though McVay never uttered such words.

As the game approached, McVay, not wanting his career status to become a distraction, told the NFL Network, “I’m committed to this team and coaching.”

After the game, when asked if he might leave coaching, McVay said, “No. No. No. I’m so happy for this team right now. I’m so happy to be associated with it.”

The Post’s Andrew Marchand reported that ESPN is poised to pounce on McVay as an analyst should he choose to leave coaching, and that the salary could be “at least $10 million per year.”

Sean McVay doesn’t want to coach into his 60s, but he has it too good with the Rams to walk away now after winning Super Bowl 2022 with hand-picked quarterback Matthew Stafford. AP

There’s little doubt McVay will make an excellent analyst, but now’s not his time for that. The TV booth will always be there for him. This win-now Rams team will not.

McVay is a special coach who expertly got his star-laden team littered with egos to buy into his program, which was playing for each other.

“Sean is the most amazing leader and communicator I’ve ever been around, in terms of the way he relates to people,” Rams CEO Kevin Demoff said.

Think about the egos McVay has had to placate and navigate. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and cornerback Jalen Ramsey both six-shot their way out of their previous teams — Beckham from Cleveland and Ramsey from Jacksonville. You haven’t heard a negative peep out of either since he got to LA.

McVay has been the linchpin to that.

Despite the read-between-the-lines speculation, McVay stays.

End of story.