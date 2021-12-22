No, the Jets aren’t moving to London, but they are invading
Relax, Jets fans. The team is not moving to England … even if some of you want them to.
The Jets announced last week that they had been awarded the international marketing rights to the United Kingdom by the NFL. The announcement was met with panic on Twitter and theories on talk radio that this was the first step toward the team moving to London.
Slow down.
