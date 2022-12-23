No-show falls on Robert Saleh

Grading the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday.

Offense

When your best offensive weapon is your fourth-string quarterback, you know things are bad. The Jets were abysmal in almost every way offensively. They totaled 227 yards, 66 rushing but only 11 of those came from their running backs. QB Zach Wilson (9 of 18, 92 yards, 1 INT, 41.9 QB rating) was horrendous and may have started his final game for the Jets. The offensive line could not open any holes and gave up three sacks. QB Chris Streveler (10 of 15, 90 yards, 82.6 rating, 9 rushes, 54 yards) gave the team a spark in the second half but could not get it into the end zone.

Grade: F

Defense

The defense started out with a huge play when DT Quinnen Williams strip-sacked Trevor Lawrence and set the offense up at the 16. But Lawrence (20 of 31, 229 yards, 86.6 rating, 7 rushes, 51 yards) was able to move the ball after that. The Jets gave up a 96-yard touchdown drive and did not make any more impact plays after the fumble. TE Evan Engram (7 catches, 113 yards) was open all night.

Robert Saleh reacts during the Jets’ loss to the Jaguars. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Grade: D

Special teams

Greg Zuerlein made his one field-goal attempt on a tough night to kick. Other than that, the special teams did not have much of an impact. Punter Braden Mann had five punts and landed two inside the 20. He averaged 40.2 yards per punt. Braxton Berrios had a 32-yard kickoff return.

Grade: C

Coaching

The Jets had everything to play for with a prime-time audience watching and they didn’t show up. That falls on coach Robert Saleh. Then, Saleh waited too long to pull Zach Wilson. It was clear at halftime that Wilson was not getting it done, but Saleh waited until late in the third quarter to bench him. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich got outcoached by Doug Pederson, who called a great game for the Jaguars. On a rainy night, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur inexplicably only called five run plays in the first half.

Grade: F