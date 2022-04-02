No shortage of intrigue at the 2022 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A large shadow has been hovering over the 2022 Masters.

That shadow has been cast by none other than five-time green jacket winner Tiger Woods, who turned the golf world upside down and nearly left social media in a pile of ashes when he showed up at Augusta National for a practice round on Tuesday — fueling speculation he will play the Masters just 14 months removed from his horrific car crash outside Los Angeles.

In the days since his surprise visit to Augusta, Woods has been predictably mum on his plan to play or not to play. Usually, a scenario of uncertainty like this would hold a tournament hostage.

The Masters, of course, isn’t any tournament.

The beauty of the Masters in any year — and this one is no exception — is that there are enough compelling storylines to last five tournaments, and the prospect of Woods’ presence will not make or break the week.

Tiger or no Tiger, there will is no shortage of storylines at Augusta this week.

John Rahm is in the field, fresh off of losing his No. 1 ranking to Scottie Scheffler (more on him in a moment), seeking his first green jacket. So, too, is 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, who’s always a factor at Augusta, and Brooks Koepka, who’s challenged for the title in the past.

Bryson DeChambeau, who’s been absent for the past couple months with injuries to his left hip and left hand, will play and is a significant question mark. He missed the cut at the Texas Open at 5-over a week after finishing in a tie for 58th in the 64-player field at the WGC-Dell Match Play.

Another high-profile question mark is Rory McIlroy, who hasn’t won a major championship since 2014 and has had his share of heartbreak at Augusta National. Like DeChambeau, McIlroy is coming off a missed cut at the Texas Open.

On Wednesday, McIlroy explained why he opted not to play the WGC-Dell Match Play to play the Texas Open instead this way: “I think it was more just getting four competitive rounds in. I wanted to play stroke play as well. I wanted my last competitive start before Augusta to be a stroke play event instead of match play.’’

Rory McIlroy Getty Images

He said he felt the Texas Open would be “a really good guide to see where my game is.’’

Whether that decision backfired on him remains to be seen. Though he missed the cut, from 2014-20 McIlroy finished in the top 10 six times.

The hottest player in the world is Scheffler, who just rose to the No. 1 ranking in the world two weeks ago with his win at the WGC World Match Play in Austin, Texas, his third win in his five starts since February, amassing earnings of more than $6 million.

“I never dreamed this big,’’ Scheffler said of elevating to No. 1.

Neither did Cam Smith, the 28-year-old Aussie who looks and plays golf like he doesn’t have a fear in the world. He outclassed the world-class field at The Players Championship last month, his fifth PGA Tour win and second this year.

Smith hasn’t played a tournament since The Players, opting to rest after the biggest win of his career. His game is perfectly suited for Augusta National, and his results have reflected that. He finished runner-up to Johnson in the November 2020 Masters and tied for 10th last April.

Cam Smith Getty Images

Though Smith has been in form, defending champion Hideki Matsuyama has not. He’s has struggled with a neck injury that forced him to withdraw from this past week’s Valero Texas Open.

Matsuyama, who made history when he became the first man from Japan to win the Masters, hasn’t played a full tournament since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

Of local interest, Westchester’s Cameron Young, who’s had a strong start to his rookie PGA Tour season, qualified for his first Masters based on his No. 47 world ranking. Young will have a contingent of support from Sleepy Hollow Golf Club — where his father, Dave, is the longtime pro.

Cameron Young Getty Images

The elephant in the room this week (who won’t be in the room at all) is Phil Mickelson, who’s presumed to be on some sort of self-exile after his controversial comments about the PGA Tour and Saudi golf were published by a reporter whom Mickelson contends used his words from a “private conversation.’’

Mickelson, a three-time Masters winner, in February said in an apologetic statement that he was going to take some time to step away from tournament golf. At age 51 and the defending PGA Championship winner, knowing his window to win majors like the Masters (his favorite tournament) is closing, it seems difficult to believe Mickelson would voluntarily skip this Masters.

That leaves open unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about whether he’s been suspended by the PGA Tour (which is not believed to be the case) or asked not to play by the powers that be at Augusta (which is possibly the case).

Whatever the reason, one of the popular players in the game will not be playing the Masters this week.